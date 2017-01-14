- Live
-
7:34 AM
Baby abducted from hospital meets biological parents
-
7:25 AM
Police investigating deadly shooting
-
7:21 AM
Video: Deputies help man propose in St. Johns County
-
7:21 AM
Jacksonville citizens have mixed reactions to Ringling Bros. announcement
-
6:41 AM
Jacksonville police investigating deadly shooting
-
11:45 PM
Video: Man asks St. Johns County deputies to help him propose
-
8:54 PM
Catty Shack Ranch in Jacksonville wants to give circus animals forever home
-
8:54 PM
Action News Jax Sunday Jan. 15: Anne Frank exhibit at Museum of Science and History
-
8:53 PM
Action News Jax Sunday Jan. 15: President & CEO of Visit Florida Paul Astleford
-
8:52 PM
Action News Jax Sunday Jan. 15; 2017 update on Jacksonville human rights ordinance
-
8:01 PM
18-year-old abducted at birth in Jacksonville shares song apparently about alleged kidnapper
-
7:59 PM
Woman shot by carjacker at Jacksonville strip club after ramming husband's car
-
2017-01-14
Teen abducted from Jacksonville hospital at birth reunited with parents in South Carolina
-
2017-01-14
Jacksonville woman injured after cigarette lighter causes oxygen tank to explode
-
2017-01-14
Prosecutors could face challenges in Jacksonville hospital abduction case
-
2017-01-14
Teen abducted from Jacksonville hospital at birth reunited with parents
-
2017-01-14
Man battling Stage 4 cancer robbed at knifepoint inside his apartment
-
2017-01-13
Hospital abduction case of Kamiyah Mobley solved
-
2017-01-13
Kamiyah Mobley meets biological family after 1998 abduction
-
2017-01-13
Lead investigator says he never forgot about Kamiyah Mobley's case
Top Stories
-
18-year-old abducted at birth in Jacksonville shares song apparently…
-
Astronaut shares photo of Jacksonville from space
-
Woman shot by carjacker at Jacksonville strip club after ramming husband's car
-
Putnam deputies arrest 3 people after finding meth lab on High Street
-
Friend of 1998 infant abduction suspect: 'No one can really believe this'
Nation & World
Latest Headlines
- Rep. John Rutherford expected to be released from hospital this week
- Jacksonville police investigating shooting after man found dead
- St. Johns County deputies help man propose to girlfriend during fake…
- Jacksonville's Catty Shack Ranch hopes to give Ringling Bros. animals a home
- Man dies after 84-year-old loses control of car on I-95 in St. Johns County
- Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after 25-year-old killed on…
- 18-year-old abducted at birth in Jacksonville shares song apparently…
- Warmer than average temperatures continue
Weather Videos
-
First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 16, 2017
-
First Alert Forecast: January 16, 2017, Morning
-
First Alert Forecast: January 16, 2017, Early Morning
-
First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Late Evening
-
First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Early Evening
-
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 15, 2017
-
First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Morning
-
First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Early Morning
-
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 15, 2017
Irresistible Headlines
Ringling Bros. Circus Xtreme debuts with first female ringmaster
Nicole Kidman clarifies call for nation to unite behind Donald Trump
Superbug resistant to all U.S. antibiotics kills Nevada woman
Toby Keith: I won't apologize for Trump inauguration performance
Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recalls organic baby powder over infection risk
Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka, WWE Hall of Famer, dead at 73
Entertainment
Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Blast targeting Turkish police kills at least 1 in southeast
IMF boosts growth forecast for US, cites Trump impact
Piccadilly Circus signboard goes dark for digital overhaul
Global stocks, pound drop amid worries over Brexit
Egypt court strikes down islands deal in blow to president
Latest Photos
-
Photos: River City Sunrises, week of 1/16/17
-
Photos: 1998 newborn abducted in Jacksonville found alive
-
Photos: Crews battle house fire
-
Photos: Notable deaths 2017
-
Photos: 'Earth2Trump' event held in St. Augustine
-
Photos: Bishop Eddie Long through the years
-
Photos: Friday sunrises, 1/13/17
-
Photos: Former Jacksonville sheriff John Rutherford serving in Congress
-
Photos: New exhibit at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
