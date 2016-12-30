- Live
LIVE NOW
Watch WFOX-TV News Live and Replays All Day
-
7:35 PM
Fans in town for Taxslayer Bowl say they'll be back to visit Jacksonville again
-
7:28 PM
Aveda Institute students in Jacksonville raise money to help family of classmate killed in car crash
-
7:28 PM
Woman's classic car stolen in Oceanway
-
7:27 PM
Jacksonville barbershop holds meetings as a way to educate youth
-
2016-12-30
Friends keep memory of victim hit, killed by car, alive after driver turns himself in
-
2016-12-30
Nassau County man wanted for alleged teen molestation
-
2016-12-30
TaxSlayer Bowl fans taking over downtown Jacksonville
-
2016-12-30
Police investigating shooting
-
2016-12-30
Man admits to dozen of armed robberies
-
2016-12-30
High speed chase and capture
-
2016-12-30
Mayport welcomes new littoral combat ships
-
2016-12-30
Raw video: Surveillance video from burglary suspect search
-
2016-12-30
Fire damages building of Jacksonville catering company
-
2016-12-30
Contagious respiratory illness striking young kids
-
2016-12-30
Rise in auto thefts in Atlantic Beach
-
2016-12-29
Local family wins national sweepstakes
-
2016-12-29
Scam trying to swindle people out of their money, expert says
-
2016-12-29
Police respond to a reported robbery, shooting at Jacksonville gas station
-
2016-12-29
PIPELINE PROTEST
-
2016-12-30
WILDFLOWER CLINICS SAVING LIVES
-
Woman's 1966 Ford Mustang stolen in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood
-
Several wounded in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club
-
Aveda Institute students in Jacksonville raise money to help family of classmate killed in car crash
-
Fans in town for Taxslayer Bowl say they'll be back to visit Jacksonville again
Top Stories
-
Nassau County man wanted for alleged teen molestation
-
Friends keep memory of victim hit, killed by car alive after driver…
-
Jacksonville offices and facilities closed for New Year's holiday
-
300 sailors return on USS Roosevelt in Jacksonville
-
Six people in custody after helicopter, K9 search in St. Johns County
Nation & World
Latest Headlines
- Woman's 1966 Ford Mustang stolen in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood
- Jacksonville barbershop holds meetings as a way to educate youth
- New Year's Eve Forecast, Mild temperatures
- Aveda Institute students in Jacksonville raise money to help family of…
- Fans in town for Taxslayer Bowl say they'll be back to visit Jacksonville again
- Nassau County man wanted for alleged teen molestation
- Friends keep memory of victim hit, killed by car alive after driver…
- Jacksonville welcomes back two military combat ships
Weather Videos
-
First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Late Evening
-
First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Early Evening
-
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 31, 2016
-
First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Morning
-
First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Early Morning
-
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 31, 2016
-
First Alert Forecast: December 30, 2016 - Early Evening
-
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 30, 2016
-
First Alert Forecast: December 30, 2016, Noon
Irresistible Headlines
- Trending Now
Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance panned on social media
- Trending Now
Florida restaurant offers a way out of bad dates
- Trending Now
Small planes collide, killing 3 in Texas
- Trending Now
Employees surprise special-needs co-worker after home burglarized
- Trending Now
Live updates on Trump's Florida New Year's Eve party
- Trending Now
Mother dies holding child live on Facebook
Entertainment
- News
Indonesian officials say at least 23 killed after ferry catches fire near the capital.
- World
The Latest: Eyewitness describes seeing attacker open fire
- News
Turkey: search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker
- News
Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing
- News
Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers
- Sports
Get ready for a blockbuster sequel: Alabama vs. Clemson
Latest Photos
-
Photos: Woman's 1966 Ford Mustang stolen in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood
-
Photos: World rings in 2017
-
Photos: Jacksonville officers search for bank robbery suspect
-
Photos: Couple accused of stealing purses in Jacksonville
-
Notable sports deaths in 2016
-
PHOTOS: From Saturn's rings to a space sunset, amazing 2016 cosmic vistas
-
Photos: Debbie Reynolds through the years
-
Photos: 3 people from Jacksonville onboard missing plane
-
Photos: Ambulance carrying patient slams into building
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}