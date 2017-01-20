WEATHER ALERT

Forecast by

Meteorologist Erin Clanahan

Latest Headlines

Weather Videos

  • Loading
    First Alert Forecast: January 21st, 2017, Evening

    First Alert Forecast: January 21st, 2017, Evening
  • First Alert Forecast: January 21st, 2017, Morning

    First Alert Forecast: January 21st, 2017, Morning
  • First Alert 7-Day Forecast: January 21st, 2017

    First Alert 7-Day Forecast: January 21st, 2017
  • First Alert Forecast: Fri., Jan. 20th - Late Evening

    First Alert Forecast: Fri., Jan. 20th - Late Evening
  • First Alert Storm Update: Fri., Jan. 20th - 10:15pm

    First Alert Storm Update: Fri., Jan. 20th - 10:15pm
  • First Alert Forecast: Fri., Jan. 20th - Early Evening

    First Alert Forecast: Fri., Jan. 20th - Early Evening
  • First Alert 7-Day Forecast

    First Alert 7-Day Forecast
  • First Alert Forecast: January 20, 2017, Morning

    First Alert Forecast: January 20, 2017, Morning
  • First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 20, 2017

    First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 20, 2017