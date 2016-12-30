  • Loading
    Woman's 1966 Ford Mustang stolen in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood

    Woman's 1966 Ford Mustang stolen in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood

  • Several wounded in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club

    Several wounded in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club

  • Loading
    Aveda Institute students in Jacksonville raise money to help family of classmate killed in car crash

    Aveda Institute students in Jacksonville raise money to help family of classmate killed in car crash

  • Loading
    Fans in town for Taxslayer Bowl say they'll be back to visit Jacksonville again

    Fans in town for Taxslayer Bowl say they'll be back to visit Jacksonville again

Forecast by

Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh

Latest Headlines

Weather Videos

  • Loading
    First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Late Evening

    First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Late Evening
  • First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Early Evening

    First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Early Evening
  • First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 31, 2016

    First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 31, 2016
  • First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Morning

    First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Morning
  • First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Early Morning

    First Alert Forecast: December 31, 2016 - Early Morning
  • First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 31, 2016

    First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 31, 2016
  • First Alert Forecast: December 30, 2016 - Early Evening

    First Alert Forecast: December 30, 2016 - Early Evening
  • First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 30, 2016

    First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 30, 2016
  • First Alert Forecast: December 30, 2016, Noon

    First Alert Forecast: December 30, 2016, Noon