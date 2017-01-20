- Live
LIVE NOW
Watch WFOX-TV News Live and Replays All Day
-
11:23 PM
Missing pregnant woman considered endangered by St. Johns deputies
-
11:22 PM
Local Republicans celebrate inauguration
-
2017-01-20
Nassau firefighter grateful to be alive after being hurt in hit-and-run crash
-
2017-01-20
Students at Providence High School watch inauguration
-
2017-01-20
Women's March on Washington participants leave from Jacksonville
-
2017-01-20
Man who made woman 'uneasy' at Jacksonville Beach park looked like man in Hanna Park incidents
-
2017-01-20
30-acre woods fire on the Westside
-
2017-01-20
Surveillance video released after double shooting near Jacksonville Art Walk
-
2017-01-20
Local Trump supporters gather for Inauguration watch party
-
2017-01-20
Mike Pence Sworn In As Vice President of The United States of America
-
2017-01-20
Donald Trump Sworn In As President of The United States of America
-
2017-01-20
Truck slams into Jacksonville apartment complex Thursday
-
2017-01-20
Restaurant Report: Jan. 20, 2017
-
2017-01-20
Man found dead on Westside
-
2017-01-20
Jacksonville police talk about death investigation
-
2017-01-20
Pet Pals: Meet Lilac
-
2017-01-19
New app helping children undergoing cancer treatment
-
2017-01-19
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's final shows in Jacksonville
-
2017-01-19
Jacksonville police seeking man possibly connected to assault, lewd behavior at Hanna Park
-
2017-01-19
Crash shuts down I-10 near U.S. 301
Top Stories
-
SWAT team responds after man threatens to harm himself in Putnam County
-
UPDATE: Missing St. Johns Co. woman located
-
Duval, St. Johns & Clay county women head to DC for ‘March on Washington'
-
Nassau firefighter grateful to be alive after being hurt in hit-and-run crash
-
Tim Tebow pays tribute to his Nease High School football coach on Twitter
Latest Headlines
- Teen abducted at birth returns to Jacksonville for homecoming celebration
- Hundreds of people rally in Jacksonville as part of nationwide women's marches
- Thousands of parents show up for Duval County school choice expo
- 2 teens killed in crashes on Interstate 10 just weeks, miles apart
- SWAT team responds after man threatens to harm himself in Putnam County
- UPDATE: Missing St. Johns Co. woman located
- Duval, St. Johns & Clay county women head to DC for ‘March on Washington'
- Nassau firefighter grateful to be alive after being hurt in hit-and-run crash
Weather Videos
-
First Alert Forecast: January 21st, 2017, Evening
-
First Alert Forecast: January 21st, 2017, Morning
-
First Alert 7-Day Forecast: January 21st, 2017
-
First Alert Forecast: Fri., Jan. 20th - Late Evening
-
First Alert Storm Update: Fri., Jan. 20th - 10:15pm
-
First Alert Forecast: Fri., Jan. 20th - Early Evening
-
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
-
First Alert Forecast: January 20, 2017, Morning
-
First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 20, 2017
Irresistible Headlines
- Trending Now
John Lewis fires up crowd at Atlanta rally following Trump feud
- Trending Now
Celebrities show solidarity with Women's March
- Trending Now
Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowd
- Trending Now
'SNL' writer under fire for Barron Trump tweet
- Trending Now
Michael Flynn Jr. mocks Women's March: 'Women already have equal rights'
- Trending Now
Jesse Jackson: Trump's inauguration speech was 'full of hope and inclusion'
Entertainment
- News
Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutters box office
- News
Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump
- Sports
Canadian Adam Hadwin shoots 13-under 59 in CareerBuilder
- News
Adam Hadwin's hole-by-hole description of his 13-under 59
- News
Colts fire general manager Ryan Grigson after 5 seasons
- News
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Latest Photos
-
Photos: Nassau fire lieutenant badly hurt in hit and run
-
Photos: Women march around the world
-
Photos: Donald Trump attends inauguration balls
-
Photos: Melania Trump's inauguration weekend looks
-
Photos: Prostitutes arrested this week in Jacksonville
-
Photos: Teen dies in crash on U.S. 301 and I-10
-
Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration
-
Photos: Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Balls
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}