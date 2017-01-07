- Live
LIVE NOW
Watch WFOX-TV News Live and Replays All Day
-
12:24 PM
Officers canvassing area for evidence in deadly shooting
-
12:24 PM
Human remains found
-
12:24 PM
1 person hurt in Southside shooting
-
12:32 PM
Officer shot and killed outside of Walmart
-
12:23 PM
Arrest made in December deadly shooting
-
10:21 AM
Man found dead in Jacksonville home
-
9:29 AM
Jacksonville police give update on death investigation on Westside
-
9:29 AM
Officials continue investigation of human remains
-
11:17 PM
Man accused of exposing himself to students at UNF
-
8:19 PM
Jacksonville man accused of killing lover's husband was former Marine, mom says
-
8:18 PM
Action News Jax Sunday Jan. 8: Interview with new State Attorney Melissa Nelson
-
8:16 PM
Action News Jax Sunday Jan. 8: Interview with Duval's new state attorney Melissa Nelson
-
8:16 PM
Action News Jax Sunday Jan. 8: Interview with Duval's new public defender
-
8:15 PM
Action News Jax Sunday Jan. 8: Medical marijuana challenges for lawmakers
-
7:47 PM
Man accused of exposing himself to students at University of North Florida
-
2017-01-07
Pres. Obama visits Jacksonville for wedding in Avondale
-
2017-01-07
Pres. Obama arrives in Jacksonville for wedding
-
2017-01-06
Critically Endangered Whale Rescued
-
2017-01-06
Security Tight Hours After Deadly Airport Shooting
-
2017-01-06
Stores & Shelters Prepare for Freeze
Nation & World
Latest Headlines
- Florida law enforcement eat free at McDonald's on National Law Enforcement Day
- Reported meth lab in Southside under investigation, Jacksonville police says
- All-clear given at Jewish Community Alliance after reported bomb threat
- Officer, deputy killed in Orlando; hunt on for suspect
- Man arrested in Nassau County for molesting teenager
- Nassau County man wanted for alleged teen molestation
- Man charged after deadly December shooting in Jacksonville
- Jacksonville police investigationg after man found shot in torso
Weather Videos
-
First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2017, Noon
-
First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 9, 2017
-
First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2016, Early Morning
-
First Alert: Bus Stop Forecast
-
First Alert Forecast: January 8, 2017 - Late Evening
-
First Alert Forecast: January 8, 2017 - Early Evening
-
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 8, 2017
-
First Alert Forecast: January 8th, 2017, Morning
-
First Alert 7-Day Forecast: January 8th, 2017
Irresistible Headlines
- Trending Now
Fort Lauderdale shooting witness played dead near woman shot in head
- Trending Now
Trains Taken Over By Riders Without Pants
- Trending Now
Man Finds Built Wall Blocking His Front Door
- Trending Now
A Look Back on Obama's Presidency
- Trending Now
Watch: Procession for fallen Orange County Sheriff deputy
- Trending Now
After racist note on receipt, no tip, employee would still serve couple
Entertainment
- Business
WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political document
- Business
Consumers increased borrowing at fastest pace in 3 months
- News
Oil tycoon Pickens back at work after suffering mini-stroke
- News
CBS using 'Good Wife' spinoff to sell its streaming service
- Politics
The Latest: Hollywood turning out for women's march Jan. 21
- News
The Latest: Schumer says Trump picks must comply with checks
Latest Photos
-
Photos: Most likely candidates for Jags coach
-
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards
-
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe red carpet arrivals
-
Photos: 11 dogs living in 'awful' conditions seized in Yulee
-
PHOTOS: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
-
Photos: Charles Manson through the years
-
Photos: Mass shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport
-
Photos: Ponte Vedra Beach woman arrested after chase
-
Photos: Sunrises, Jan. 6, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}