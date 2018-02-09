  • 22 vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs after 5 years

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Updated:

    When you’re shopping for a new car, you may spend a lot of your time negotiating the best purchase price at the dealership.

    Although getting a low sticker price can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars, Kelley Blue Book reports that you can save even more money over time by choosing the right vehicle in the first place.

    KBB has just released its seventh annual 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, which recognizes new vehicles with the lowest projected costs for the initial five-year ownership period.

    The following factors were taken into consideration:

    • Depreciation
    • Expected fuel costs
    • Finance and insurance fees
    • Maintenance and repair costs
    • State fees

    KBB: Hyundai, Acura brands have excellent long-term value 

    Hyundai is this year’s top brand for lowest total ownership costs, according to KBB.

    The automaker’s lineup performed well in most categories, with the Sonata winning the mid-size car category and the Elantra and Accent placing second for the compact car and subcompact car categories, respectively.

    When it comes to luxury brands, Acura took the top spot with two standout vehicles in its lineup, the ILX and MDX.

    Here are the 2018 model-year category winners in KBB’s 5-Year Cost to Own Awards:

    Subcompact car 

    • Chevrolet Spark
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $29,171

    Runners-up: Kia Rio, Hyundai Accent

    Electric vehicle

    • Nissan LEAF
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $38,258

    Runners-up: Chevrolet Bolt EV, BMW i3

    Compact car

    • Toyota Corolla iM
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $30,856

    Runners-up: Hyundai Elantra, Kia Soul

    Subcompact SUV/crossover 

    • Honda HR-V
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $32,874

    Runners-up: Mazda CX-3, Toyota C-HR

    Sporty compact car

    • Honda Civic Si
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $33,484

    Runners-up: Ford Focus ST, MINI Hardtop S/JCW

    Compact SUV/crossover

    • Subaru Crosstrek
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $34,724

    Runners-up: Jeep Wrangler, Kia Sportage

    Mid-size car

    • Hyundai Sonata
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $36,800

    Runners-up: Kia Optima, Toyota Camry

    Mid-size SUV/crossover

    • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $36,244

    Runners-up: Mitsubishi Outlander, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    Full-size car

    • Chevrolet Impala
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $46,057

    Runners-up: Toyota Avalon, Dodge Charger

    Full-size SUV/crossover

    • Chevrolet Tahoe
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $62,167

    Runners-up: Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Suburban

    Entry-level luxury car

    • Acura ILX
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $38,293

    Runners-up: Buick Regal Sportback, Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Luxury compact SUV/crossover

    • Buick Encore
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $38,607

    Runners-up: INFINITI QX30, Lexus NX

    Luxury car

    • Lexus GS
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $60,012

    Runners-up: Cadillac XTS, Audi A6

    Luxury mid-size SUV/crossover

    • Infiniti QX60
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $51,517

    Runners-up: Acura MDX, Lexus RX

    High-end luxury car

    • Porsche Panamera
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $100,412

    Runners-up: Lexus LC, Audi A8

    Luxury full-size SUV/crossover

    • Infiniti QX80
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $78,170

    Runners-up: Lincoln Navigator, Toyota Land Cruiser

    Sports car

    • Chevrolet Camaro
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $43,629

    Runners-up: Dodge Challenger, Audi S3

    Mid-size pickup truck

    • Toyota Tacoma
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $37,083

    Runners-up: Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon

    High-performance car 

    • Dodge Challenger SRT
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $53,656

    Runners-up: Dodge Charger SRT, Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

    Hybrid/alternative energy car

    • Toyota Prius c
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $33,454

    Runners-up: Kia Niro, Toyota Prius

    Full-size pickup truck 

    • Ford F-150
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $48,362

    Runners-up: Chevrolet Silverado HD, Toyota Tundra

    Minivan

    • Honda Odyssey
    • 5-Year Cost to Own: $45,279

    Runners-up: Toyota Sienna, Kia Sedona

    To read more about the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, visit KBB.com.

    Whether you’re shopping for a new or used car, Clark recommends that you consider a short-term subscription to Consumer Reports to check out its ratings and reviews.

