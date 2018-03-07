0 Amazon expands Prime membership discount to Medicaid recipients

Amazon has just announced that millions of Medicaid recipients are now eligible to get all the benefits of a Prime membership at a discounted monthly rate.

Medicaid is the public health insurance program for low-income Americans.

Medicaid recipients eligible for Amazon Prime discount

This decision follows a move by Amazon last year to offer a Prime discount to Americans who receive government assistance and have an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Now, customers with a valid EBT or Medicaid card can access Prime for $5.99 per month.

The membership for low-income customers includes everything that other Prime members receive, like unlimited free two-day shipping on more than 50 million items.

“We hope to make Prime even more accessible,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Amazon Prime. “With more than 100 million products to choose from, low prices, time savings, and fast and convenient delivery options, the combination of shipping, shopping and entertainment provide tremendous value to customers.”

After signing up for a 30-day free trial, eligible customers can qualify for the discount every 12 months for up to four years, Amazon said in a news release.

This discounted membership only comes with a monthly payment option, so there’s no annual commitment.

For customers who are charged for Prime monthly without a discount, it costs $12.99. The discounted price of $5.99 saves members $7 per month.

You can see if you’re eligible for the discount at amazon.com/qualify.

