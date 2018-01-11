Beware of this Aldi coupon scam circulating on Facebook

We’re only about two week into 2018, but the new year is already off to a roaring start for the scammers!
Currently making the rounds on social media is an Aldi coupon scam you’ll want to be aware of…
RELATED: 9 things to know before your first trip to Aldi
This oldie but baddie is back…
Every so many months, it seems like there’s a new grocery store coupon scam circulating on Facebook or Twitter.
It last happened to Aldi about 10 months ago and now it’s happening again.
The discount grocer has a brand-new warning that the scam artists are it again circulating a fake coupon in its name…
Aldi didn’t include an image of the bogus coupon in their Facebook post. But we’re willing to bet it looks very similar to past iterations of this scam, like this one below:
aldi scam coupon
" data-medium-file="https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg?w=300" data-large-file="https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg?w=616&h=601" class="alignnone size-large wp-image-94918" src="https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg?w=616&h=601" alt="aldi scam coupon" width="616" height="601" srcset="https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg?w=616&h=601 616w, https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg?w=150&h=146 150w, https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg?w=300&h=293 300w, https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg?w=768&h=749 768w, https://coxclarkcom.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/aldi-scam-coupon.jpg 800w" sizes="(max-width: 616px) 100vw, 616px" style="max-width: 100%">
Remember, Aldi’s prices are so low that they’re already a steal. You don’t need an impostor coupon to help you save money at this store!
RELATED: Recall alert — Ice cream bars sold at Aldi, Dollar Tree, Kroger pose Listeria risk
Check out these $15 sneakers from Aldi!
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}