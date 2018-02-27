0 Big news: AT&T just announced 2 new unlimited data plans

The wireless price wars are heating up again! AT&T has just announced that it’s introducing two new unlimited data plans: AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced.

Details are scant at this point, but AT&T said in a news release that the plans will be available starting March 1.

AT&T’s new unlimited data plans

RELATED: How I lowered my cell phone bill to $12 per month

According to AT&T, the first line of service with Unlimited Plus Enhanced starts at $80 per month and customers will get 15GB of mobile hotspot data per line on the plan.

The current plan, Unlimited Plus, starts at $90 a month for the first line and only has 10GB mobile hotspot.

AT&T says that Unlimited Choice Enhanced, the second updated plan, will cost $40 a line when you have four lines. The existing Unlimited Choice plan has a data speed max of 3Mbps.

Both of these plans will come with a $15 loyalty credit that can be applied toward applicable AT&T video services, like DirecTV Now.

AT&T is making these tweaks as T-Mobile promotes a limited-time offer of four lines for $35 each ($140/month) with taxes and fees included — plus Netflix at no extra charge.

With AT&T’s offer, there will be special promotions in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles starting March 1:

New York: Free DirecTV Now for a year

Free DirecTV Now for a year Chicago: Free home internet for life

Free home internet for life Los Angeles: Buy one, get one iPhone X

Read the fine print for these offers here and check AT&T’s website starting March 1 for more information on the unlimited plans. We’ll update our cell phone guide as we get more details!

RELATED: Best cell phone plans and deals right now

Clark.com