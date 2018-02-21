Clark Howard 2.21.18

Topics: Clark’s free credit freeze crusade; Going to prison over your debt; T-Mobile’s limited time family plan deal
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
Topics: Clark’s free credit freeze crusade; Going to prison over your debt; T-Mobile’s limited time family plan deal
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}