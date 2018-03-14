Clark Howard 3.14.18

Topics: 30 hour work weeks becoming more common; Predatory lenders targeting veterans; Auto-renewals are the worst – and some companies take this to a new level
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
Topics: 30 hour work weeks becoming more common; Predatory lenders targeting veterans; Auto-renewals are the worst – and some companies take this to a new level
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}