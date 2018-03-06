Clark Howard 3.6.18

Topics: Prescriptions may be cheaper without insurance; Buying stocks on margin; Uber’s new product could save you a ton when ridesharing
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
Topics: Prescriptions may be cheaper without insurance; Buying stocks on margin; Uber’s new product could save you a ton when ridesharing
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}