Need more cash? | 35 easy ways to make extra money each month

Whether you’re trying to pay off debt, save more toward retirement or just boost your monthly income, there are a lot of ways to make more money.

Depending on your situation, schedule and skills, there are a few different routes you can take — including opportunities at your current workplace, considering a new job or simply taking on various gigs on the side.

There are tons of ways to make extra cash from your smartphone, your laptop at home or even just by running some errands for people in your area. Check out this list of ways to make more money, ranging from a few extra bucks to thousands of dollars!

35 ways to make more money!

Things that require more effort — but pay off over time

1. Ask for a raise

A lot of people are afraid of asking for a raise at work, but when you think about it — worst case your boss says no, best case your boss says yes!

However, you need to have a strong argument when you decide to make your move. Do some prep work and have your talking points ready to go. Know the salary range for your position, the value you add to the company and specific examples of your accomplishments at work. Consider timing too — when you’ve been performing at the highest level is a good time to ask.

Here are a couple of resources that can help:

2. Get a new job

If you’re stuck in a rut, start looking for a new job that you will enjoy and make you more money! Use this tool to find out what you should be getting paid and here are some resources for finding the right job for you:

Ideas for quick and easy cash!

3. Run errands or do odd jobs for people

TaskRabbit is a website where people pay other people to do small tasks for them. For example, someone in your local area may be looking to hire someone to run errands for them — like pick up their dry cleaning or help them move.

RedBeacon.com : Get price quotes and book appointments for local services, such as those provided by a plumber or electrician.

4. Make extra money on the go

CheckPoints.com : CheckPoints is an app that offers manufacturer deals while you’re in the store. You earn points for simply scanning the barcode on an item in a store. No purchase of the product is necessary. You can redeem the points you collect for free gift cards, airline miles and other perks.

EasyShiftApp.com : This app essentially turns you into an on-demand secret shopper. You’re assigned “shifts” by product manufacturers who want people on the ground to go into stores and confirm that their merchandise is being displayed properly. The pay rate for a shift is between $3 and $8 and the money is remitted to you via PayPal.

FieldAgent: Find local jobs in your area and complete them within two hours for cash.

See more smartphone apps that offer ways for you to make extra money.

5. Use your skills to make $5 at a time

Fiverr.com is a virtual marketplace where people can offer their services for $5 to $10, or request services they want done. While $5 isn’t much money, if you can complete a few jobs quickly using the skills you already have, the money can add up to some decent extra cash. Fiverr also makes payments easy through PayPal.

6. Customer service

If you’re a people person or a problem-solver, taking on a customer service job on the side may be just the thing for you. According to Bankrate, customer service jobs typically pay higher than $15 per hour, and the number of jobs available in the industry is expected to jump by 18% by 2018. Also, customer service jobs can be good side jobs, because the peak times tend to be early morning, evenings and weekends.

Flexjobs.com is a great resource for finding a part-time position that fits your needs and skills. While the site charges a minimum fee of $15 per month, FlexJobs does a good job of vetting the legitimacy of postings before publishing them on the site — so you know you’re signing up for a legit job that will earn you extra income.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, the site’s blog is still a good resource for finding legit flexible jobs.

7. Virtual assistant

If you are organized and have strong computer and communication skills, you can make some pretty good money as a virtual assistant.

Virtual assistants perform a variety of tasks ranging from setting up appointments to typing out emails and buying supplies — and it’s all done from the comfort of your own home! Another perk is that the tasks can typically be done outside of normal business hours — making it an ideal side job for someone looking to make extra cash.

Sites like Zirtual and VirtualAssistants.com make the process of finding an executive in need of some flexible assistance pretty easy — but may require a fee.

Another way to find virtual assistant jobs is through Craigslist — but first make sure you do your research on how to stay safe when using Craigslist.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, virtual assistants can make up to $100 per hour, although $25 per hour is a more typical starting point.

8. Sell random stuff on eBay or Craigslist

How much money you make selling things online depends on how much effort you put into it. By getting into selling things you know and understand, you can make a few thousand dollars in extra cash.

If you’re just looking for a few extra bucks here and there, it’s easy to sell unwanted items from around your house. If you’re looking for more money, it pays off to get into selling bigger ticket items — especially since you have to cover the costs of shipping.

If this is something you’re interested in doing, here’s the secret to making big money on eBay.

9. Sell your old clothes

Do you have a bunch of old clothes piled up in your closet, under your bed or in a dresser somewhere? If you haven’t worn it in two years, chances are you won’t wear it again. So start pulling it out and turn it into extra cash.

Depending on what you sell and the site you use, you can make some pretty good chunks of cash by getting rid of your old clothes. Even small amounts can start to add up quickly — giving you an extra payment toward your debt or some spending money on your next vacation. And a lot of sites include a free shipping label, which makes the process pretty easy.

Here are some sites that make it super easy to sell your clothes:

10. Become a pet sitter

Rover.com is a pet sitting service that offers daytime and overnight jobs. The company states that you can earn more than $1,000 a month working with them. When you sign up to be a sitter, you have to submit photos of yourself and photos of your home, as well as information about your own pets. The company offers 24/7 customer service via phone, email or online chat, as well as pet insurance for every reservation.

Care.com also offers pet care. You can choose occasional, part-time or full-time work — and the average hourly pay is $11.25.

11. Freelance write

Skyword.com is a great way for established writers to make a good chunk of extra change. When you sign up, you create a profile and add writing samples. Then the folks at Skyword will assign you stories based on your portfolio and online success. Once you start writing for the service, you can make some good money. “Fluffy” peices pay about $25 to $50, while more in-depth articles can pay up to $400 to $500 each.

12. Become a driver

NerdWallet did some research into what drivers of ridesharing companies like Uber, Lyft, or SideCar can make — and it’s a pretty good amount. And i n case you’re not familiar with the idea of ridesharing, it’s where anyone can make themselves available on demand via an app as a car for hire to give you a ride.

According to NerdWallet’s analysis of data from SherpaShare — a service that let drivers track income and expenses — an Uber driver can make $50,000 a year if they pick up an average of around 60 fares a week — which is about 20 hours of work.

A full-time driver can make $100,000 a year, according to the Nerd Wallet research.

So if you don’t mind picking up non-sober people on the weekends — which are typically the times with the highest earning potential for drivers — then this could be a great way for you to make some extra cash.

Bonus tip: A recent Forbes article highlighted how a small business owner started driving Uber in order to promote his jewelry business. Guess you never know when you’ll pick up the right person!

13. Rent out your car

Got a car sitting in your driveway that you rarely use? Rent it out for some extra cash!

Turo.com, JustShareIt.com and Getaround.com are services that provide car owners a way to rent out their car for cash, as well as an affordable rental option for people who just need to borrow a car for a short time. These companies do offer insurance coverage, but you may want to check your own policy and state laws to make sure you are covered.

14. Participate in focus groups

You get paid to share your thoughts and opinions — not a bad deal.

Using participants’ feedback, focus groups provide market research for brands and businesses. And in exchange, participants are paid for their time and opinions. Earnings range anywhere from $10 to $150 per one or two-hour session — which can add up to a good amount of extra cash if you do a few each week or month.

Start by checking out FocusGroup.com, which lists opportunities in your area and also pays $75 to $150 per survey you complete online.

15. Tutor online

There are tons of opportunities available to tutor online in all different subjects. The pay varies depending on the site and subject matter, and some jobs require certain certifications or degrees. Here are a few tutoring sites to check out:

StudyPool

CheggTutors: Pay starts at $20 an hour

Tutor.com

You can also consider tutoring for people in your area, which allows for flexibility and you can set your own rates.

16. Teach an online course

If you have an area of expertise, consider teaching an online course through a site like Udemy.

17. Get cash back

There are tons of free apps and website available that allow you to earn reward points for cash or discounts. This can be a great way to save on items you frequently purchase — and put some cash back in your pocket!

And it’s so easy! By shopping through websites like Ebates.com, you can earn cash back on any online purchase you make from a retailer the site has a partnership with. On top of that, the site also offers exclusive coupons and other deals.

Here’s a list of more apps to check out.

18. Sell your old electronics

If you’ve got old gadgets sitting around, you can get some decent cash for them. Craigslist and eBay are always a great choice, plus here are some more options for selling all types of electronics:

Swappa.com for Apple & Android devices

Glyde.com for Apple & Android devices plus video games

Gazelle.com for Apple products, plus Android, BlackBerry and other phones

Gizmogul.com lets you sell old phones for cash and donate to charity at the same time

BuyBackWorld.com or BuyMyTronics.com for all electronics

NextWorth.com for phones, cameras, tablets and games

19. Do odd jobs posted on Craigslist

Check out the jobs section on Craigslist for random jobs you can do in your local area.

20. Resell items from thrift stores (or Craigslist)

One guy actually paid off $50,000 of debt by reselling stuff he found at local discount stores and thrift shops. You can find some pretty good items at garage sales and bargain stores — restore and refinish what you find — then resell them on eBay or other sites.

21. Design and build websites

If you have the skills to create and/or design websites, you can make up to a few extra thousand dollars a month doing it on the side. Check out some of the listings on FlexJobs to see any would work for you.

22. Rent out your house

If you live in a city where a big event is happening, consider renting out your home on Airbnb to make some cash! Here are 7 things to know about being an Airbnb host.

23. Sell your photos online

If you take great photos, you can sell them on sites like Shutterstock, Photoshelter, Fotolia, DreamsTime and/or iStock.

24. Sell your hair

Got natural hair other people would pay for? Check out BuyandSellHair.com to see how much you can make for it!

25. Recycle for cash

Get paid to save the environment! Check out local recycling centers to see what items you can recycle for cash.

26. Turn your commute into cash

There’s a new peer-to-peer delivery service called Roadie that can be a great way to earn extra cash along your daily commute, a road trip or any other trip you’re already taking.

The way it works is the service connects people who have stuff they need to send with drivers heading in the right direction. So all you have to do is deliver the stuff along your way and you’ll get paid for it! The amounts range from between $8 and $50 for local trips, to as much as several hundred dollars for long-distance deliveries. And you can pick up as much as you want, as long as it all fits in your car.

27. Sell your used books

If you have old books and textbooks sitting around, BookScouter will search online buy-back sites to find the ones that will offer you the most money for each book.

28. Review websites for cash

Sites like UserTesting will pay you $10 for a 20-minute test, allowing you to make up to $30 an hour! All you have to do is test out websites and provide your feedback. Check it out here.

29. Housesit

This is a great way to make a good chunk of cash overnight or in just a few days! You can put the word out to family, friends and neighbors that you’re available for the job — and also check out these websites that find housesitting opportunities for you: housecarers.com and Mind My House.

30. Proofread from home

If you’ve got a knack for writing, spelling and grammar, freelance proofreading jobs can pay anywhere from $12 to $20 an hour — or more depending on the job. Check out available opportunities on freelancer.com and other job sites.

31. Get refunded for price drops

There’s a tool called Earny that gets you cash back when there’s a price drop on your online purchases — and it’s totally free.

When you sign up, the service scans your emails for online shopping receipts and then tracks the prices. If it finds a lower price on anything you’ve bought from Amazon, Target or one of the other dozens of participating retailers, Earny will issue you a refund for the difference!

Check out the website for more info on how to sign up.

32. Pick up a part-time, work-from-home job

More and more companies are hiring for part-time, work-from-home jobs that offer flexibility and good pay. There are opportunities in various different industries and the jobs range in experience level — making this a good option for a lot of people.

Here’s a list of companies currently hiring.

Easy lifestyle changes

33. Reduce your expenses

So it’s not really “making” money, but by reducing your monthly expenses, you can free up a lot of cash! Here’s a guide on the best ways to make it happen!

34. Switch banks

If you haven’t reevaluated your bank accounts, now is a great time to do it! First, figure out what kind of fees you’re currently paying — because it could be costing you a lot more than you realize.

Go through your statements and look for a few of these common fees: monthly checking account fee, ATM fees, statement fees and overdraft fees. By taking a closer look at your accounts and all the various offers that are currently available out there, switching banks could end up saving you a lot of money in a variety of ways.

Credit unions and online banks are typically the best options when it comes to fee-free banking — plus when you switch, you may be able to take advantage of bonus cash offers and other types of promotions.

Check out this guide on what to look for and how to choose and switch to a better bank for you!

35. Save extra cash in a jar until the end of the month

Think of it as an adult piggy bank — any time you have a $5 or $10 bill in your wallet at the end of the day, drop it into a jar at home. After just one month, you might have a good chunk of cash that could be used to cover an expense or just to put toward savings.

If you continue to save the cash, then after six months or even a year, you’ll have built up a solid amount of savings that can pay for a bigger annual expense or just boost your overall savings.

