New report: Best airlines and airports for on-time performance

If you’ve ever had to fly somewhere on a tight schedule, you know how much punctuality matters when you travel.

OAG has just released its annual report for 2018 that ranks the on-time performance of the world’s airlines and airports using data from the previous year.

Flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival/departure times are considered on-time.

New report reveals most punctual airlines, airports

Taking a look at North American carriers, Delta Air Lines was among the biggest winners. It surpassed Alaska Airlines for second place in on-time performance and finished number three overall among global mega-airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines continues to dominate on-time performance rankings in the U.S. and finished first for the fourth straight year.

U.S. airlines had a strong showing in the mega-airlines category, which compares the world’s top 20 operators, with five carriers in the top 10: Delta Air Lines (3), Alaskan Airlines (5), United Airlines (7), American Airlines (9) and Southwest (10).

American Airlines was the only major U.S. carrier to improve on-time performance from 2016 to 2017, while others dipped slightly.

Top 10 most punctual North American airlines:

Hawaiian Airlines Delta Air Lines Alaska Airlines United Airlines American Airlines Frontier Airlines Southwest Spirit Airlines Westjet Allegiant Air

When it comes to airports, Minneapolis International Airport finished first place in the major airports category globally. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare were among seven U.S. airports in the top 20 mega-airport category.

If you’d like to read the full OAG Punctuality League 2018 report, you can download it here.

