Study: Gym equipment is more bacteria-ridden than toilet seats, water faucets

Need a good excuse to skip going to the gym? Look no further.
A study by fitness equipment reviewer FitRated found that workout facilities are ‘hotspots for germs.’ After examining 27 types of equipment, the study found that typical free weights have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat, while exercise bikes have 39 times more bacteria than a reusable cafeteria tray.
Treadmills reportedly have the highest bacteria levels, with 74 times more bacteria than a water faucet in a public bathroom.
How to protect yourself from germs at the gym
The good news: There are some ways to protect yourself.
‘Be sure to disinfect machines both before and after you use them, never walk around barefoot, don’t touch your face, and always wash your hands and change out of your gym clothes immediately after a workout,’ FitRated advises.
