Takata recall grows by 3 million more faulty airbag inflators

The largest recall in the history of automobiles is about to get even bigger.

Takata — the Japanese supplier of those infamous airbags linked to more than 200 deaths and injuries worldwide — is now recalling an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators.

It’s all part of the largest automotive recall in U.S. history and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Among the latest revelations are that 15 automakers put faulty Takata airbag inflators into certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles.

These automakers include Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which posted notice of the expanded recall on Jan. 6, is expected to receive paperwork from the automakers naming specific models later this month.

Some 34 million vehicles are so far involved in this ever-expanding recall. All told, the NHTSA reports that approximately 46 million defective Takata air bags are on the road, and they can explode when the air bag deploys, causing serious injury or even death.

At least 20 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured from the inflators.