Costco Military Hour: Special shopping event for active duty military, veterans and their families

Costco is holding its first ever Military Hour for active duty military, veterans and their families.
The retail giant announced on Facebook that the shopping event will take place Saturday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 117 warehouses across the country.
Here’s an excerpt from Costco’s invite posted at ShopHourEvent.com:
“Military Hour is for you and your family to shop together before the doors open to the general public — the more the merrier! Mix and mingle with your local military community, enjoy free samples, exciting product demos and delicious snacks.”
The first 100 attendees who arrive at their local warehouse Military Hour will receive swag bags filled with goodies, so there’s an additional incentive to shop early.
Military ID is required and you must be a Costco member to shop. See if your club is participating and RSVP at ShopHourEvent.com.
