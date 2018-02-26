0 Don't try this at home: Common repairs that aren't DIY

Everyone wants to feel self-sufficient, and even those with deep pockets find it’s a good idea to stick to some kind of home maintenance budget. If you chuckled at the thought of having “deep pockets,” you’re probably even more concerned with controlling costs on the home front.

Why frugal isn’t always better when it comes to fixing things in your home

But frugal isn’t always better, even if you have monster DIY skills. “When it comes to doing your own home repairs, there’s a thin line between being fearless and foolish,” noted Joseph Truini of Popular Mechanics.

RELATED: The secret to finding a great home contractor

Sometimes you have to go all in with the home repair budget, whether it’s to avoid bigger, more costly disasters, to assure home safety or to protect your investment. These are six times you should never skimp on home repairs, even if you must hire a pro to get the desired results:

Involved electrical work

Feel free to install dimmer switches or replace an old ceiling light with a new ceiling fan, Truini advised. “Upgrading existing devices and fixtures is relatively easy and safe, as long as you remember to first turn off the electricity.” But anything more complicated than that and it’s time to call the pros (and heave a sigh as you get out your wallet). “When it comes to extending existing electrical circuits or adding new ones, call in an experienced, licensed electrician,” he said. “When homeowners start messing around with electrical circuits and running new cables, there are two likely outcomes and both are potentially lethal: electrical shock and fire.”

A leaky roof

Those drip-drips on the floor, even if it’s only the attic floor, can indicate big problems for a homeowner who ignores them. They include possible structural damage, mold or loss of personal property, according to The Balance. “It’s nothing to mess with. Address roof leaks as soon as you discover them, and you’ll save yourself a ton of cash,” it added.

Roof problems can be caused by weather, which can decay roof materials, or a simple lack of maintenance, which most commonly makes a flat or low-sloped roof uneven, so it accumulates water that can destroy roofing material. While a few adjustments can be made by an amateur, the most important roof area to inspect is the flashing, which is supposed to provide a watertight seal between your roof’s sections and other parts of the building, according to The Balance. If you try to install, adjust or replace the flashing yourself, you’re risking a disaster. “Incorrect installation procedure or attachment, and improper sealing of the flashing will allow the water to enter between the roofing systems and the roof structure.”

If the problem is the roof’s design, including the slope, drainage or incompatible materials, you should also get an expert roofer involved before the leaks start leaving impressive levels of destruction. While design adjustments are expensive to correct and have to happen while another roofing material is happening, ignoring them will cost many more do-overs and potential roof failures.

RELATED: 10 home improvements that can really hurt

Defective water-based plumbing appliances

Being a homeowner requires a little bit of DIY plumbing for the occasional leaky faucet, clogged drain or stopped-up toilet, according to the Louisville, Kentucky-based Tom Sondergeld Plumbing. “These basic projects can be finished in a couple of hours and don’t require any specialized skill,” the owner admitted.

But there are larger plumbing issues that can’t be ignored, or tackled by a homeowner who’s handy with the wrench. One time not to skimp is when a water heater, sump pump or other water-based appliance stops functioning properly. “When these appliances need maintenance or replacement, it can be an extensive process,” TSP advised. “A licensed plumber can either repair or replace the appliance properly.”

Standing water

All jokes about hourly rates and attire malfunctions aside, sometimes a plumber’s efforts can prevent out and out disasters. One of these instances is when you spot standing water in the house, according to TSP. (Mysterious standing water, that is, not the result of a recent large dog being bathed or a spill you recognize.) The standing water can be close to a water heater, toilet or sink, but the damage may be far more extensive. “A plumber can see if there is more than meets the eye,” TSP said. “Typically, standing water is a sign of a much larger problem. Before you start digging into the issue, call a professional and let them use their expertise to diagnose and treat the issue before your home becomes a splash park.”

A dirty chimney

Due to the potential for fires and dangerous fumes, sweeping the chimney annually is not optional, according to the Balance. “Hire a professional chimney sweep once a year to make sure your chimney is free of creosote, bird nests and other flammables,” the site recommended.

Clogged gutters

It may not seem like something worth paying someone to climb up on the roof for, but clogged gutters, downspouts that don’t direct away from the house and improper grading can all lead to drainage problems. “All of them put your home’s foundation at risk and invite water indoors,” noted The Balance. “Now, not later, is the time to tackle those rainwater woes.”

Clark.com