eBay's new $10 and under section has you covered for March Madness!

Move over Amazon, Wish, Hollar and even Five Below: eBay wants in on your discount party!
Under $10 is the new magic number!
On March 1, eBay announced a new Under $10 storefront packed with fun merchandise that ships for free with no minimum order.
All the merchandise is brand new — nothing used here!
The Under $10 storefront is eBay’s latest initiative to compete with the likes of online dollar store Hollar, hot shopping app Wish and even brick-and-mortar retailer Five Below, where everything’s $5 or less.
eBay’s move also follows in the footsteps of Amazon, which rolled out its own Under $10 storefront with free shipping. Recently, Amazon even added a $5 store tab to bolster its budget offerings.
In case you’re wondering, Amazon’s $5 mix of stuff tracks pretty close to eBay’s offerings, with a blend of T-shirts, socks, gadgets, beauty products and more.
Looking for NCAA merchandise for March Madness? eBay’s got it for $10 and under!
Here’s a closer look at what else eBay has for budget shoppers…
$10 or less
- NCAA fan apparel and souvenirs
- Women’s flats and oxfords
- Portable speakers
- Tablet cases
- String and fairy lights
- Bar tools
- Fitness technology
- Collectible Japanese anime items
$5 or less
- T-shirts
- Rings
- Socks
- Sunglasses
- Necklaces
- Headsets
$3 or less
- Phone cases
- Chargers
- Cables
- Earrings
- Skin masks
- Nail art
All items are sourced from eBay’s extensive network of sellers. The deals are offered as “Buy it Now” purchases that let you skip the bidding often associated with the site.
eBay promises to have millions on products on the storefront and to rotate them frequently.
