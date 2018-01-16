Have you joined Clark's new ‘Ditch Your Debt?' Facebook group yet?

0

With each new year comes new opportunities, a fresh outlook, and, yes, new challenges. But for many of us, some things never seem to change — namely, debt. “Why can’t I get out of financial trouble?” you may ask yourself.

With that in mind, one of the things that Team Clark is laser-focused on for 2018 is helping people to keep more of their hard-earned money. So we started a Facebook group call “Ditch Your Debt.” This page will be our hub for all things debt-related, from how to catch up on bills to how to negotiate with credit card companies if you’ve missed a payment. In the process, we hope we’ll all keep each other honest and on track as we work towards our goals of being debt-free.

Join Clark’s new Facebook group ‘Ditch Your Debt’ right now

Hitting the $1 trillion mark to close out the year, consumer debt is at an all-time high. And with interest rates possibly on the way up, if there ever was a time to take control of your finances, it’s now.

Just like our group’s description says, Ditch Your Debt is “a community dedicated to freeing ourselves from the chains of debilitating debt . It WON’T be easy, it WILL take hard work and dedication — and we will do it TOGETHER!”

We invite you to share your challenges with debt in this forum for support and learn from us and others to get the help you need. When you achieve financial freedom, this is where you’ll share how you did it and encourage other group members on their respective journeys out of debt. Every step of the way, Team Clark will be there bringing you the very best advice from money expert Clark Howard.

