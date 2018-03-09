  • How to cancel PlayStation Vue in 4 steps

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Updated:

    If you signed up for a free trial of the live TV streaming service PlayStation Vue but don’t want to use it anymore, here’s how to cancel your subscription before you’re charged the regular monthly rate.

    The process of canceling PlayStation Vue is the same for paying subscribers and those on a free trial. Here’s a step-by-step guide…

    RELATED: Streaming TV comparison: Which service has the best channel lineup?

    4 steps to cancel your Playstation Vue subscription in less than 2 minutes

    Step 1: Sign in to your account at psvue.com/subscription

    Sign in with your PlayStation Network account
    Step 2: Navigate to the Subscription Summary page, find your subscription and click the “Cancel Subscription” button

    Click "Cancel subscription" below your plan
    Step 3: Click “Yes, cancel subscription” at the verification screen 

    Click "Yes, cancel subscription"
    Step 4: Complete the Cancellation Survey and click the button that says “Cancel Subscription” 

    PlayStation Vue cancellation survey
    Once your cancellation is processed, you’ll be taken to a confirmation page that says you can still use PlayStation Vue until the end of your current billing cycle.

    Like several other live TV streaming services, PlayStation Vue has no contracts and you’re free to cancel at any time.

    Money expert Clark Howard and Team Clark have tried out the leading cable and satellite TV alternatives for 2018: DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV.

    Compare your options in Clark’s guide to the best live TV streaming plans and deals!

