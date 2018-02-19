How to deep clean your Keurig (because it's probably full of germs)

If you haven’t cleaned your coffee maker in a while, it’s probably pretty dirty — like, really dirty.
Just like everything else in the kitchen, coffee makers can be full of bacteria, yeast and mold if they aren’t properly cleaned. Since the hot water isn’t enough to decontaminate the machine, harmful germs can build up to a point that it can actually make you sick.
In fact, one study found that coffee machines are often one of the top 10 dirtiest things in your house!
How to deep-clean your Keurig
Single-serve machines like Keurigs are no exception! So every few weeks, take some time to keep your Keurig running smoothly and your coffee germ-free!
