0 New payment service will let you Dine & Dash (legally!) at restaurants

When you think of the phrase “Dine & Dash,” it probably conjures up the idea of eating at a restaurant and skipping out on the bill. It may sound exciting but, obviously, it’s a crime.

Enter banking services company Barclaycard, who are turning the term on its head with a new concept that aims to save customers time and money when they go out to eat.

Many patrons can relate to the post-meal situation where you’re waiting for your tab and the server is taking forever. With this new service, you can pay your bill and leave the restaurant, confident that you’ve closed out the bill.

The offering comes as Barclaycard reveals new findings that show that 36% of restaurant-goers said that waiting for the bill is the most annoying part of dining out. Another 25% said that they would walk out if the server took too long in bringing the bill.

“Eating out is something we all look forward to, yet our research shows that waiting to pay is an increasing frustration.,” Nick Kerigan, managing director of future payments at Barclaycard, said in a written statement. “Building on our experience in ‘invisible payments’, we wanted to create an innovative solution that removes any barriers to enjoying the meal, whilst also helping restaurants deliver great service and keep those diners coming back.”

With the new payment service, the restaurant-goer would download an app and once they pull it up on their smartphone, tap the phone on the Dash & Dine device on the table.

The app would immediately cash the customer out when it detects that they have left the premises. Diners would then get an electronic statement sent to them. As is customary for technology like this, the Dine & Dash app would allow the customer to add a tip or discount code, according to Engadget.com.

The restaurant industry has been experimenting with new table-side technology for the last several years. One of the more popular products found in many Chili’s restaurants is a mini-cash register that allows patrons to swipe their cards at their seats, eliminating the need for the server to continue to tend to them.

So how can you get your hands on Dine & Dash? The service is going to be live during a trial at an Italian restaurant in London on March 13, Barclaycard said. Once the kinks have been worked out, the service is expected to roll out to a larger audience in the near future.

Customers in the U.K. can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis on EventBrite.

