New report: The 3 best SUVs under $30,000

If you’re looking to buy a new vehicle soon, Consumer Reports is out with a list of the best SUVs on the market in 2018!
In the March 2018 issue of the magazine, dozens of SUVs of all types — from compact to luxury models — were reviewed based on the nonprofit organization’s testing.
The best of the bunch? The 2018 Audi Q7, with an overall score of 90 and a $50,000+ sticker price!
Consumer Reports: These are the best SUVs under $30,000
Most Americans won’t want to take on that high of a monthly car payment, but money expert Clark Howard noticed that three affordable compact sport-utility vehicles also got high marks from Consumer Reports.
Here are the three SUVs with starting prices under $30,000 that you really need to know about:
2018 Subaru Forester
- Overall score: 84
- Price: $22,795 – $36,090
2018 Honda CR-V
- Overall score: 83
- Price: $24,150 – $34,050
2018 Toyota RAV4
- Overall score: 81
- Price: $24,410 – $36,150
What’s interesting is that some luxury compact SUVs will cost you double the price of the Subaru, Honda and Toyota that Consumer Reports says tested so well.
You can check out the full SUV ratings and test results at ConsumerReports.org.
Clark says SUVs have become the modern replacement for passenger cars. It’s where the action is. He suggests a short-term subscription to CR to help you research various makes and models.
