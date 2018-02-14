New report: The most and least reliable car brands for 2018

J.D. Power is out with its 2018 Vehicle Dependability Study and there are some surprises on the list.
The study is based on responses from more than 35,000 original owners of 2015 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership and measured the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the past 12 months.
Overall vehicle dependability improved 9% from 2017, the first time the industry score has improved since 2013.
RELATED: These are the 3 best SUVs under $30,000
Taking a look at specific brands, Lexus ranked highest in overall vehicle dependability with the fewest number of problems per 100 vehicles, Porsche was second and Buick came in third.
The most frequent owner complaints involved in-vehicle technology such built-in voice recognition and Bluetooth connectivity.
“Strong dependability scores not only improve demand for used vehicles, but also are a contributor to higher residual values,” said Jonathan Banks, Vice President of Vehicle Analysis and Analytics at J.D. Power. “Improving dependability ultimately supports new vehicle sales and provides a better perception of the brand.”
Here’s a breakdown of J.D. Power’s most and least dependable car brands
Lexus: 99 (problems experienced per 100 vehicles)
Porsche: 100
Buick: 116
Infiniti: 120
Kia: 122
Chevrolet: 124
Hyundai: 124
BMW: 127
Toyota: 127
Lincoln: 133
Nissan: 133
Honda: 140
Audi: 141
Industry average: 142
Mazda: 144
Mercedes-Benz: 147
Ford: 152
MINI: 153
GMC: 156
Volkswagen: 157
Acura: 159
Jaguar: 159
Volvo: 162
Dodge: 166
Ram: 167
Subaru: 167
Mitsubishi: 173
Cadillac: 186
Jeep: 188
Fiat: 192
Land Rover: 204
Chrysler: 211
Toyota Motor Corporation received six of J.D. Power’s 19 segment awards and General Motors nabbed five. Check out the top three models per segment to see if your vehicle is among the most dependable on the road:
Small car: Kia Rio, Chevrolet Sonic, Nissan Versa
Small premium car: Lexus CT, BMW 2 Series
Compact car: Toyota Prius, Buick Verano, Nissan LEAF
Compact premium car: Lexus ES, Infiniti Q40, BMW 4 Series
Midsize car: Chevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry, Buick Regal
Midsize sporty car: Dodge Challenger, Chevrolet Camaro
Midsize premium car: Lexus GS, BMW 5 Series
Large car: Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala, Ford Taurus
Small SUV: Hyundai Tucson, Chevrolet Trax, Volkswagen Tiguan
Small premium SUV: Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA
Compact SUV: Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain, Ford Escape
Compact premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class, Porsche Macan, Lexus NX
Midsize pickup: Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier
Midsize SUV: Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, Hyundai Sante Fe, Toyota Venza
Midsize premium SUV: Lexus RX, Lincoln MKX, Lexus GX
Minivan: Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Town & Country
Large SUV: Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe
Large light-duty pickup: Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150
Large heavy-duty pickup: Ford Super Duty, Chevrolet Silverado HD
RELATED: 22 vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs after 5 years
Visit J.D. Power’s website to learn more about the most trouble-free makes and models. You may also want to print out a copy of Clark’s car-buying checklist if you’re shopping for a vehicle.
More Clark.com stories you may like:
- Buying gas from a station on this list is better for your car
- Best and worst auto insurance companies
- 10 cars that will almost certainly last 200,000 miles
- 7 rules for buying a cheap used car with cash
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}