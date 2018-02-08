Passport are about to get more expensive: How to avoid the price hike

If international travel plans are even potentially in your future, you may want to start planning now.
That’s because starting on April 2, fees will be going up on passports if you have to go to a post office or other consular offices, Fox News reported.
For those who renew via mail, the fee is said not to apply, according to Fox.
The Department of State is raising the execution fees from $25 to $35.
The cost of an adult passport will be $145 after April 2. A child passport for those 16 or younger will cost $115.
Fees for passport cards will go up also, but they are a cheaper option for people who want to go to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean. They are not approved for international air travel however. The cost of those will become $65 for adults and $50 for children, USAToday reported.
The postal service studied how much it costs them to process a passport, and found that the original $25 fee didn’t cover it.
