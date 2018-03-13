0 Philo review: This cheap live TV streaming service is only $16/month

If you thought Sling TV was the only live TV streaming service available for $20 a month, think again!

Philo is a cable and satellite TV alternative that caters to cord cutters who are serious about keeping their costs down with a base plan starting at $16 per month for 37 channels.

It includes favorites like AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Nickelodeon and more.

Team Clark signed up for a free trial and quickly discovered what makes Philo different from competitors like YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue.

Here are five things you need to know before you sign up!

Philo live TV streaming service review: Price, channel lineup, compatible devices

1. How much does Philo cost?

Most of the leading live TV streaming services have starter packages that cost around $40 per month, but Philo’s entry-level offering is less than half that price.

The 37-channel plan is $16 per month and its 46-channel plan is just $20 per month.

Philo offers a 2-day free trial that only requires a cell phone number to sign up — no credit card — but you can extend the trial to a week by adding payment information.

You can cancel your subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments.

2. What channels do you get with Philo?

Philo’s channel lineup is unlike its competitors because it doesn’t include any sports channels. It’s clearly not a good choice for March Madness fans because the NCAA Tournament airs on four networks Philo doesn’t offer: TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

However, you will find plenty of reality TV shows, children’s programming, documentaries and movies while browsing Philo’s channels.

Philo $16/month package

A&E

AMC

Animal Planet

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

Cheddar

CMT

Comedy Central

Discovery Channel

DIY Network

Food Network

FYI

Game Show Network

HGTV

History

IFC

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Lifetime Movies

MTV

MTV2

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

OWN

Paramount Network

Science Channel

Sundance TV

TeenNick

TLC

Travel Channel

TV Land

Velocity

VH1

Viceland

WE tv

Philo $20/month package (Everything above also included)

American Heroes Channel

BET Her

Cooking Channel

Destination America

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

Logo

MTV Live

Nicktoons

3. Does Philo come with DVR capabilities?

If Philo has the channels that you like, you’ll be glad to know that it includes unlimited DVR. Save any shows you want and they’ll be available to view for 30 days — with the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

In addition, Philo says it lets users replay just about everything that’s aired within the last 72 hours.

4. How do you stream Philo on your TV?

Like all live TV streaming services, you must have a high-speed internet connection and a supported device. Philo is available on Mac and PC on a web browser, Apple iPhone and iPad, Android phones and tablets — plus Roku.

Philo’s website says it’s working to bring the service to platforms like Fire TV and Apple TV, which are not currently available.

5. Does Philo allow for multiple streams?

If you have multiple people in your house who want to use Philo, a subscription allows three different streams to be played at the same time. The oldest stream will stop working at four streams.

Final thought

I had no trouble using Philo during my free trial period. Its interface took a few minutes to get used to, but I found the TV guide function pretty user-friendly once I played around with it. I also had no issues with buffering.

Philo is priced below the competition, but the absence of ESPN, Bravo, CNN and Disney will be deal-breakers for many households.

If you’re willing to spend $35 to $40 per month, some of the other live TV streaming services offer bundles with channel lineups that will more closely resemble a traditional cable or satellite TV package.

Compare your options in Clark’s guide to the best live TV streaming plans and deals in 2018!

