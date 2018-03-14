Recall Alert: 260,000 AmazonBasics portable battery chargers could ignite

Amazon has announced a voluntary recall of some 260,000 portable battery chargers after multiple reports of the chargers overheating and catching fire.
CPSC: 53 reports of overheating, battery acid burns and property damage
Amazon has received 53 reports of the chargers overheating. One report involved chemical burns sustained after contact with the battery acid. Additionally, four reports included fire and smoke damage to property.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall involves six versions of AmazonBasics portable lithium-ion battery chargers in particular:
- 16,100 mAh
- 10,000 mAh
- 5,600 mAh
- 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable
- 3,000 mAh
- 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable
Look for the Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA printed on the back of the recalled units.
You can see images of all the chargers affected by this recall at CPSC.gov.
The chargers were sold online and at a handful of Amazon Bookstores and Amazon Pop-Up Stores from December 2014 through July 2017. The price point was between $9 and $40.
If you have one of these chargers, unplug it immediately and contact Amazon by calling 855-215-5134 or online at AmazonPowerBank.ExpertInquiry.com for directions on how to return the power bank for a full refund.
If Amazon knows you purchased one of these devices, they’ll get in touch with you directly.
