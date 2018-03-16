Recall alert: Nearly 600,000 pacifiers pose choking hazard

A popular brand of pacifiers and teether holders are being recalled this week because babies could choke on them, according to a government consumer watchdog agency.
Around 590,000 of Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been sold in the United States, while around 10,500 of them were purchased in Canada, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The products are distributed by Handi-Craft, a St. Louis, Missouri-based company that makes baby bottles and accessories. The manufacturer of the items is Yangzhou Rich Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., of Yang Zhou City, China.
“The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children,” the CPSC says in a recall notice. “Consumer should immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.”
The pacifiers have been sold at prominent U.S. retailers such as Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us and Walmart.
Only holders with the following lot codes (which are printed on the tag) are affected by this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.
Consumers with questions are encouraged to contact Handi-Craft toll-free at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.drbrownsbaby.com/ and click on Recall Information.
