Report: Monthly cost of Amazon Prime rising by 18%

If you pay for Amazon Prime by the month, your costs are about to go up, thanks to a new 2018 price hike.

Amazon Prime monthly cost up by $2

Recode reports that Amazon will jack up the monthly price of Amazon Prime from $10.99 to $12.99, which represent an 18% increase.

Likewise, Prime Student pricing is set to tick up by a dollar per month. So those with a valid .edu address should expect to see their monthly price go up to $6.49 from the current pricing of $5.49.

What’s not changing is the annual price of a Prime membership. That will hold steady at $99/year, which means it’s now more of a value than ever compared to the monthly price.

Because from now on, if you pay by the month, you’ll pay around $156/year!

While no likes to see a price hike, we do have one thought in defense of a monthly subscription to Prime vs. an annual subscription: Going monthly allows you to jump in and out of the program at will.

For example, maybe in the past you’ve thought about signing up for Prime just during the holidays to get the free two-day shipping. Now you can do it without being locked in all year!

In addition to the annual cost of Prime remaining the same in 2018, another couple of things that are not seeing a prick hike include the cost of standalone Prime Video membership and the discounted monthly price of Prime for those on government assistance.

The standalone video membership holds steady at $8.99/month. We should note, though, that it doesn’t include access to Prime’s other benefits — free two-day shipping, access to the Amazon Prime Music library and other perks.

And the discounted monthly price for those on government assistance will stay the same at $5.99/month for the foreseeable future.

