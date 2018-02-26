  • Streaming TV comparison: Which service has the best channel lineup?

    Are you tired of overpaying for more than 100 TV channels with your cable or satellite provider when you only watch a handful of them on a regular basis?

    You may be able to lower your monthly bill to $40 or less by switching to a live TV streaming service.

    Streaming TV: DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV

    These cable and satellite alternatives offer smaller bundles, so it’s important that you compare the channel lineups to make sure that your favorite networks are included.

    We’ve highlighted plans in the $35 to $40 per month range below, but most of the providers have other packages as well.

    Keep in mind that you’ll need a high-speed internet connection to take advantage of any live TV streaming service, so that’s another monthly cost to factor in as you’re reviewing the various plans and prices.

    Here are the channel lineups for DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV:

    DirecTV Now “Live a Little” plan: $35/month YouTube TV: $35/month ($40/month starting March 13) PlayStation Vue “Access” plan: $39.99/month Hulu with Live TV: $39.99/month Sling TV “Orange + Blue” plan: $40/month
    A&E A&E A&E
    ABC ABC ABC ABC ABC (select markets)
    ACC Network Extra
    AMC AMC AMC AMC
    Animal Planet Animal Planet
    Audience
    AXS TV AXS TV
    Baby First
    BBC America BBC America BBC America BBC America
    BBC World News
    BET BET
    Big Ten Network Big Ten Network
    Bloomberg Bloomberg
    Boomerang
    Bravo Bravo Bravo Bravo Bravo
    C-SPAN
    C-SPAN 2
    Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Cartoon Network Cartoon Network
    CBS CBS CBS CBS
    CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network
    Cheddar
    CMT
    CNBC CNBC CNBC CNBC
    CNN CNN CNN CNN CNN
    CNN International
    Comedy Central Comedy Central
    Comet
    CW CW
    Decades
    Destination America
    Discovery Discovery
    Disney Channel Disney Channel Disney Channel Disney Channel Disney Channel
    Disney Junior Disney Junior Disney Junior Disney Junior
    Disney XD Disney XD Disney XD Disney XD
    E! E! E! E!
    El Rey
    EPIX Drive-In
    ESPN ESPN ESPN ESPN ESPN
    ESPN 2 ESPN2 ESPN 2 ESPN 2 ESPN 2
    ESPN 3
    ESPN Goal Line
    ESPNews ESPNews
    ESPNU ESPNU
    Flama
    Food Network Food Network Food Network Food Network
    FOX FOX FOX FOX FOX (select markets)
    Fox Business Network Fox Business Network Fox Business Network Fox Business Network
    Fox News Channel Fox News Channel Fox News Channel Fox News Channel
    Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports 1
    Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports 2 Fox Sports 2
    Freeform Freeform Freeform Freeform Freeform
    FX FX FX FX FX
    FXM FXM
    FXX FXX FXX FXX FXX
    FYI
    Galavision Galavision
    Golf Channel  Golf Channel
    Hallmark Channel
    Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
    HGTV HGTV HGTV HGTV
    History Channel History Channel History Channel
    HLN HLN HLN HLN
    IFC IFC
    Investigation Discovery Investigation Discovery
    Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime
    Lifetime Movies
    Local Now
    MSNBC MSNBC MSNBC MSNBC
    MTV
    MTV2
    National Geographic  National Geographic National Geographic National Geographic National Geographic
    Nat Geo Wild Nat Geo Wild Nat Geo Wild
    NBC NBC NBC NBC NBC (select markets)
    NBCSN NBCSN NBCSN NBCSN NBCSN
    Newsy Newsy
    Nick Jr. Nick Jr.
    Nickelodeon
    NFL Network
    Olympic Channel Olympic Channel
    One America News
    OWN
    Oxygen Oxygen Oxygen
    Pop Pop Pop
    REELZ
    RFD-TV
    Science
    SEC Network SEC Network
    Smithsonian Smithsonian
    Sundance TV
    SYFY SYFY SYFY SYFY SYFY
    TBS TBS TBS TBS TBS
    TCM TCM TCM
    TeenNick
    Telemundo Telemundo  Telemundo
    Tennis Channel
    TLC TLC
    TNT TNT TNT TNT TNT
    Travel Travel Travel
    Tribeca Shortlist
    truTV truTV truTV truTV truTV
    TV Land
    Unimas
    Univision Univision
    Universal Kids Universal Kids
    Universo
    USA USA USA USA USA
    Velocity
    VH1
    Viceland Viceland Viceland
    WE tv WE tv WE tv
    WeatherNation

    Editor’s note: Some of these plans may also include regional sports networks.

    Don’t know if any of these plans will work for you? Call a family meeting and have everyone write down the channels that are most important to them, then see which bundle is the best fit for your household.

    Again, most of these providers have other bundles or add-ons, but that’s going to increase your monthly rate.

    Clark’s guide to the best live TV streaming plans and deals will go live Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. — only on Clark.com.

