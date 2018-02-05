0 Study: Amazon 34% cheaper than Walmart, on average

We all know Walmart is cheap and Amazon is convenient, right?

But is that convenience worth paying up to 100% more to you? Because that’s the premium a new study says you’ll pay on select items when you choose to get them on Amazon.com and not Walmart.com!

RELATED: Want it cheaper? How to haggle effectively

Walmart is cheaper overall, but Amazon wins on food



LendEDU compared prices on 50 identical items from both websites across five product categories — Home Goods, Kitchen/Home Appliances, Technology and Entertainment, Food & Beverages and Miscellaneous Items.

The takeaway?

Walmart.com is 34% cheaper on average than Amazon.com. But Amazon’s prices beat out Walmart’s when it comes to food.

In fact, The e-commerce giant is 23% lower on average than Walmart when it comes to food staples like coffee, pasta sauce, bottled water, soda and cereal.

That said, some of the price premiums you’ll pay in the four out of five categories where Walmart bests Amazon are shocking…

We’re talking triple-digit shocking!

Here’s a look at just how much more Amazon can cost you vs. Walmart.com:

10 items that are drastically more expensive on Amazon.com than Walmart.com

ITEM AMAZON PRICE WALMART PRICE PRICE DIFFERENCE Red solo Cups (50 pack) $9.00 $3.88 131.96% Dixie Paper Plates (150 ct.) $22.90 $10.97 108.75% Dyson v6 Cordless Vacuum $355.00 $175.00 102.86% Stanley Tools 6-Piece Vinyl-Grip Screwdriver Set $29.99 $15.11 98.48% Symphony Black Beveled Wall Mirror (28W x 34H in.) $42.95 $24.99 71.87% Igloo 28qt Island Breeze Cooler $29.53 $17.47 69.03% Stanley Rip Claw Fiberglass Hammer $12.99 $7.88 64.85% Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 Black Luxe Edition Headphones $129.99 $89.10 45.89% Brita Large 10 Cup Water Pitcher (w/ filter) $39.99 $31.19 28.21% Black + Decker 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven $53.51 $42.96 24.56%

A look at Amazon’s food victory over Walmart

We mentioned earlier you that Amazon does beat Walmart.com on food prices. That’s probably in part because Amazon now has its hand in the grocery game through an acquisition of Whole Foods.

For example, Campbell’s Chunky Baked Potato Soup (18.8 oz.) costs $3.06 at Walmart.com and only $1.66 at Amazon.com. That’s a nearly 46% savings when you buy it on Amazon.

Likewise, Poland Spring 16.9-oz Water Bottles (24 pack) costs $10.38 on Walmart.com. At Amazon, you’ll only pay $5.99 — a savings of 42%.

A.1. Steak Sauce Original (15.0 oz.) is 25% cheaper on Amazon; Caza Trail Coffee, Dark Roast (100 Cups) is 22% cheaper; and Frito Lay Original Mix, Variety Pack (20 ct) is 15% cheaper.

As a reminder, Amazon Prime costs $99 annually and offers free 2-day shipping with no minimum order. Meanwhile, Walmart has no membership fee and ships most goods for free with a $35 minimum.

RELATED: Clark Howard’s top 5 retailers to watch in 2018

See what’s inside our Amazon Prime sample box!

Clark.com