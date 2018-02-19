0 The best wireless network in America is…

If you’re trying to lower your monthly bills, switching cell phone providers can save you money — but which wireless network is best?

It’s always a good idea to ask your family and friends about their experiences before signing up with a new carrier, but a new RootMetrics report may also come in handy.

The study tracked the performance of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint across the United States.

New report: Verizon vs. AT&T vs. Sprint vs. T-Mobile

At the national level, RootMetrics’ extensive testing found that Verizon’s performance remained “outstanding” in all six test categories for the second half of 2017.

Those test categories are:

Overall

Reliability

Speed

Data

Call

Text

Key findings

Testing found that Verizon’s performance is stronger than any other carrier. It has won the Overall RootScore Award outright for nine consecutive test periods.

AT&T came in second in five categories and tied for first in the text category. According to RootMetrics, “AT&T offered a balanced performance that is generally a step above what we found from Sprint and T-Mobile.”

Meanwhile, third-place Sprint earned a share of the United States Text RootScore Award for the second consecutive time. Sprint’s ranking for call performance declined in this test period.

Finally, T-Mobile’s rankings are identical those from the first half of 2017, finishing third or fourth in each category.

Want to know how these wireless networks perform where you live? RootMetrics has also provided state and metro area rankings. Follow this link to enter your city and review the results.

For example, RootMetrics found that Verizon is #1 in Atlanta, but AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint aren’t far behind.

Like Verizon’s service? How to get it cheaper!

If you like your service with Verizon but not the price, there are a couple of low-cost options that can cut your bill significantly. Total Wireless and Xfinity Mobile both run on Verizon’s network.

Read how I lowered my cell phone bill to $12 per month and check out Clark’s guide to the best cell phone plans and deals!

