These restaurant chains offer the best rewards programs

It’s no secret that many retailers and restaurants are struggling to maintain same-store sales year-over-year — with many being forced to close hundreds of locations while on the brink of bankruptcy.
Faced with a variety of challenges, including significant increases in technology and the rise of the savvy consumer, many companies are being forced to come up with new ways to keep customers coming back.
So in an effort to appeal to today’s tech-savvy, bargain-hunting consumers, many large chains are now using digital to reward consumers for shopping!
Restaurants offering rewards for ordering, paying with your smartphone
Chick-fil-A
On launch day last year, Chick-fil-A’s One app was the top downloaded app on iTunes.
Reward System:
- Treats: After every scan or mobile order from the app, your Treat Circle (checkout the image below) fills up. Then once you’ve purchased enough items, you get to choose a special Treat (I’ve earned an Original Chicken Sandwich, Small Milkshake and Waffle Fries, to name a few).
Starbucks
Starbucks was one of the first major companies to launch a well-received mobile app that included a rewards system for loyal customers.
Reward System:
- Starbucks Rewards: While Starbucks also offers a Gold Card for Starbucks Rewards members who earn 300+ points within a 12-month period ($150), the company is heavily focused on its mobile app for the standard Rewards earners (under 300 points). With the app, you earn 2 Rewards Stars for every dollar spent at any Starbucks location. You’ll also earn a free beverage on your birthday and free refills on any coffee beverage (as long as you remain at that location). You also get plus 15% off StarbucksStore.com.
Dunkin’ Donuts
If Starbucks is pursuing customers via mobile apps, you can guarantee Dunkin’ Donuts will follow suit — and they are!
Reward System:
- DD Perks: Dunkin’ Donuts is significantly friendlier when it comes to free items — this is expected due to the mobile market space Starbucks owns. You can earn a free beverage when you sign up, on your birthday, when you refer a friend and during their several promotional periods. To earn DD Perks points, simply scan with your phone — you’ll earn 5 points for every $1 spent.
Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s, the world’s biggest pizza delivery chain, has spent a significant amount of money investing in the digital space — and it’s paying off big time. In the company’s most recent quarterly filing, Domino’s reported that domestic sales increased 4% and international locations saw growth for the 96th consecutive quarter.
The pizza company offers ordering options on almost every device possible: car, phone, TV computer, etc.
Reward System:
- Piece of the Pie Rewards: The rewards model is simple: spend $10 or more on any order, earn 10 points; earn 60 points, receive a free, medium two-topping pizza.
Honorable Mentions:
