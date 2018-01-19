These sites can help you save money on textbooks

New school year, new courses, new books… The cost of buying textbooks can do some serious damage to your wallet — especially on a college student’s budget.
According to The College Board, students attending a four-year public college will spend about $1,200 a year on textbooks. The burden has become so great that many students choose to not even buy the books required for the courses they’re enrolled in.
How to find the best prices on textbooks
But here’s the good news: If you do a little research, you can find a lot of books at much better prices. Consumer Reports recommends students use price comparison sites to find better prices on textbooks for this school year.
These tools are basically like Kayak for textbooks. They do the searching for you and aggregate prices from all the major sellers on new, used, rented or even e-textbooks. Here are some of the sites you should check out:
Plus, here are some more sites Clark recommends:
- OpenStax.com
- Chegg.com –> Click here for a coupon code to get 25% off your textbook order
- BookFinder.com
- ValoreBooks.com
- Texts.com
- AllBookstores.com
- CheapestBookPrice.com
- Half.com
Check out more ways to save on textbooks at FinAid.org.
