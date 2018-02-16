0 Travel e-Scapes: February 16, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Big Southwest Sale

New Route! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$38 Nashville, or $19 each way

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays starting on or after August 7

Finish trips on or before September 26

Valid on Southwest, nonstop

Purchase by February 17 at Southwest Airlines

Note: Following this promo period, Southwest rates average $138 round-trip, or $69 each way

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Star Wars Hotel

Disney has revealed more details about its new 14-acre Star Wars-themed hotel, a luxury property that will be seamlessly connected to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction that is set to open next year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The resort is designed to be a multi-day adventure, with each room facing ‘space’ and with guests being active citizens of the galaxy, down to their attire.

The immersive Galaxy’s Edge experience will have two new attractions – one that lets riders control the Millennium Falcon and one that puts riders in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. An official opening date for the new hotel has not yet been announced.

Check out some cool artist rendition photos at the Orlando Sentinel and the Bradenton Herald .

Other attractions recently announced include the Guardians of the Galaxy ride under construction at Epcot. The innovative ride will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world.

The Up-inspired show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will debut April 22, marking the 20th anniversary of that theme park.

Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios is expected to open sometime this summer.

Airport Yoga

Yoga is the rise with 36.7 million practitioners in the United States. The practice helps to relieve mental and physical stress — two issues that can crop up when traveling.

Knowing there is a designated place to stretch, move, meditate or be silent can help passengers be more comfortable and relaxed while waiting for a flight. And now airports are addressing passenger’s emotional and physical needs with dedicated yoga spaces.

Here are 10 Airport Locations for Yoga (8 locations are free):

Burlington VT: Located on the second floor across from the observation tower. Free studio offers yoga mats, blocks and cushions.

Chicago O’Hare: At Terminal 3 Mezzanine Level. The free studio offers yoga mats and a TV monitor showing nature imagery and yoga practices. A flight monitor in-studio provides departure/arrival information.

Chicago Midway: Concourse C. Free and similar to O’Hare, the room offers full-length mirrors, mats, display of yoga postures and images of nature set to a calming soundtrack.

Dallas/Fort Worth: D40 located between terminals B and D airside. Free and open 24 hours. This fully outfitted yoga studio also connects to the airport walking path and features large panel windows with a birds-eye view of the runway.

Denver: Concourse A, located near Duty-Free. Paid access: Yoga on the Fly is a private airport yoga studio offering movement, meditation and breathing classes that are 8 to 20 minutes long.

Frankfurt: Terminal 1, near C14 and at Terminal 2 near D1. Free and open 24 hours. Mats, blocks, cushions, pads and floor-to-ceiling mirrors with TV instruction and flyers to guide travelers through yoga practices. Music and a giant Buddha image offer a soothing atmosphere.

Helsinki: Kainuu Lounge. Free and open 24 hours. There are also ergonomic chairs, a book swap, extra soft carpet and free Wi-Fi.

London Heathrow: SkyTeam Lounge in Terminal 4, opposite Gate 10. Paid Access. A day pass through the SkyTeam lounge is required. Yoga mat, video exercises, food and drinks included.

San Francisco: Between terminals 1 and 2, and also in Terminal 3. Free, open 24 hours. Both rooms are located in the domestic departures area.

Sioux Falls: Near the business center. Free small yoga and meditation area where travelers can find a little peace and quiet.

If you are interested in making your next trip to the airport less stressful and more comfortable, it’s worth reviewing the airport website for available yoga rooms or other wellness-related airport amenities such as meditation rooms, healthy food options, spas, walking paths and gardens.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

GO NOW! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$92 Chicago-O’Hare, or $46 each way

No advance purchase required — go as soon as this week

Valid daily through June 26 (not June 24)

Service is nonstop on United

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$97 Nashville

Not valid Fridays or Sundays

Depart on or after August 7

Finish trips on or before September 15

Valid on Delta, nonstop

Purchase by February 17

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$118 Colorado Springs, or $59 each way

Valid Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays starting on April 8

Finish trips on or before April 17

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$138 Denver, or $69 each way

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays through june 26 (not June 24)

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$158 Colorado Springs, or $59 each way

Valid Tuesdays starting on or after April 24

Finish trips on or before June 5

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$649-$760 Singapore

Add $50 per direction for Friday-Sunday travel

Depart June 10-July 8 or August 6-January 1, 2019

No minimum stay required

Valid on United via San Francisco

Add a stopover for an additional $100

Purchase by February 28

Round-trip from Atlanta:

$650-$709 Athens, Greece

Depart March 3-May 11 or September 4-December 12

Add $40 per direction for Thursday-Saturday outbound and/or Friday-Sunday returns

A 7-night minimum stay required; six months max

Valid on Air Canada/United/Lufthansa via Newark, Toronto or Frankfurt (no stopovers)

Purchase by February 17

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

Round-trip from Washington DC:

$430 Milan, Italy

A 7-day advance purchase required

Depart from February 23 through April 27 or August 31-November 23

Stay a Saturday night or up to six months

Valid on Delta/Air France/KLM via Amsterdam or Paris (no stopovers)

Purchase by February 17

Take Two! Round-trip rates for two passengers:

$799 New York-JFK to Milan, Italy – total for two travelers

$899 Newark to Athens, Greece – total for two travelers

A 7-day advance notice of travel required

Depart February 21 through March 26; April 1 through May 9 or August 20 through December 2

Add $80 per direction for Thursday-Saturday outbound; Friday-Sunday returns

Stay a minimum of a Saturday night or four days

Other sale rates offered to destinations in India, S. Africa and the Middle East

Purchase at Emirates by February 17

How do you find these great airfare deals? Visit Clark’s Atlanta Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

New in Nashville

Nashville is experiencing an explosive growth in the hotel industry. More than 25 hotels with 5,300 rooms are currently under construction, with another 60 hotels being planned or proposed.

The new Cambria Hotel & Suites (Choice Hotel brand) at 118 8th Avenue S. in the trendy SoBro neighborhood and a 6-minute walk from both Ryman Auditorium, a popular concert venue, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Warm rooms feature funky, music-inspired decor, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and minifridges – and windows that open. Suites add sitting areas.

There’s a restaurant offering regular live music. Other amenities include a bar/lounge and a fitness room, as well as an indoor/outdoor heated pool, a hot tub and a sun deck. Coming this spring is NashHouse, a 9,400-square-foot restaurant with a contemporary food menu, cocktails and local craft beer.

Rates from $180.

Hyatt Unbound Collection

Housed in a 1929 art deco-style building, the chic Holston House is located in downtown Nashville and a 5-minute walk from the Ryman Auditorium. Part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, the new property occupies a 1920s-era building on the National Register of Historic Places.

Featuring rustic-chic sliding barn doors, sophisticated guest rooms offer free Wi-Fi and 50-inch ultra HD flat-screens, bathrobes, plus minifridges and Keurig machines. Upgraded rooms add sitting areas and skyline views. Suites include living areas with pull-out sofas and balconies.

A southern restaurant, TENN on Tip will open in March. Also onsite is a lobby bar and a 24-hour gym. A hip rooftop features an outdoor pool, and a trendy bar offering live music and panoramic city views.

Rates from $188.

Travel e-Scapes is brought to you by Clara Bosonetto, Team Clark Travel Editor. Follow Clara on Twitter .

