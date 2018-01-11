Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco in January…and gets her money back!

0

In the world of retail, Costco stands out for having one of the most generous return policies in the industry.

Unfortunately, you wouldn’t believe the lengths some people go to exploit that policy.

Costco’s liberal return policy means you have the right to return practically anything you want at any time for any reason. The primary exception here is for electronics and major appliances. With those kind of purchases, you only have a 90-day return window with receipt.

Each year around this time, some customers engage in a post-holiday rite of passage: Returning their Christmas decorations to Costco so they can buy them again later in the year…and start the cycle all over again.

Meanwhile, the seasonal return craze isn’t limited to Christmas.

“Usually a few months after the Garden Center closes, people bring back plants that died,” a user named ManicHispanic85 who identifies as a Costco employee writes on Reddit. “Also right around September people love bringing back all their summer stuff, BBQs, bathing suits, pool gear, patio sets, etc.”

But this story might just take the cake…

That’s right, a Facebook user snapped this pic of a woman returning a dead Christmas to a Los Angeles-area Costco on January 4.

Her rationale was that the tree didn’t last as long as she thought it would.

Despite some pushback from employees and a little public shaming, Costco accepted the return and gave her back the money she paid for the Christmas tree!

