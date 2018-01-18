Work from home: Top 100 companies with remote jobs in 2018

0

Working from home is a goal for many job seekers, but where should you begin your search? We have some help!

FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has just released its annual list of the top 100 companies offering remote positions.

It’s based on an analysis of more than 49,000 companies and how many remote jobs they’ve posted over the past year.

RELATED: 25 ways to make your LinkedIn profile stand out in 2018

The English language-learning service company VIPKID earned the #1 spot on the list. Amazon, Conduent and Dell are among the companies in the top 10.

Here are the top seven career fields, followed by examples of companies on the new list:

Medical and Health: Magellan Health, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Computer and IT: Dell, Xerox, Teradata Education and Training: VIPKID, Kaplan, K12 Sales: HD Supply, NCH Corporation, Williams-Sonoma Customer Service: SYKES, Working Solutions, Amazon Finance: JLL- Jones Lang LaSalle, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase Travel and Hospitality: Hilton, BCD Travel, World Travel Holdings

The full top 100 list from FlexJobs is below. As you scroll through the list, jot down the companies that you’d be interested in working for so that you’ll be ready when new jobs are posted.

There’s a lot of competition for work-at-home jobs right now, so they tend to be filled very quickly!

FlexJobs: Top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs in 2018

VIPKID Appen Conduent Rev Liveops TTEC Amazon SYKES Dell Working Solutions LanguageLine Solutions Kelly Services Intuit UnitedHealth Group Williams-Sonoma Convergys Aetna Cactus Communications Kaplan BroadPath Healthcare Solutions Hilton Commonwealth of Virginia Leidos Robert Half International K12 Anthem, Inc. Salesforce ADP BCD Travel Humana Xerox Thermo Fisher Scientific SAP Connections Education PRA Health Sciences Appirio Sutherland VocoVision Vivint Smart Home CSRA Sodexo Wells Fargo AFIRM Grand Canyon University – GCU World Travel Holdings Nielsen Toyota PAREXEL VMware CyraCom Magellan Health nThrive First Data Teradata Carlson Wagonlit Travel Fiserv Haynes & Company Covance Cornerstone OnDemand Enterprise Holdings Edmentum A Place for Mom BELAY ACTIVE Network Gartner Worldpay Hibu TEKsystems The Hartford ServiceNow Adobe Real Staffing Western Governors University Alight Solutions McKesson Corporation American Express Direct Interactions Philips Crawford & Company Walden University WeightNot JPMorgan Chase Secureworks PPD – Pharmaceutical Product Development Houghton Mifflin Harcourt JLL – Jones Lang LaSalle State of Washington EXL Chamberlain University Cigna University System of Maryland – USM GreatAuPair CVS Health Merck Amgen Pearson IT Pros HD Supply State of Florida NCH Corporation

Once you’ve identified the companies that you’re interested in, start searching for open positions. Google makes this simple to do. Just enter the name of the company and “work at home jobs.”

For example, here’s what came up when I searched “VIPKID work at home jobs” using Google:

FlexJobs is another legitimate resource if you’re serious about looking for a stay-at-home job. You may want to consider a short-term subscription, which starts at $14.95 for a month.

Yes, the service costs a few bucks — but it filters out all of the scam job postings.

RELATED: Career expert reveals 9 secrets to resume success in 2018

Clark.com