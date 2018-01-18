  • Work from home: Top 100 companies with remote jobs in 2018

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Updated:

    Working from home is a goal for many job seekers, but where should you begin your search? We have some help!

    FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has just released its annual list of the top 100 companies offering remote positions.

    It’s based on an analysis of more than 49,000 companies and how many remote jobs they’ve posted over the past year.

    RELATED: 25 ways to make your LinkedIn profile stand out in 2018

    The English language-learning service company VIPKID earned the #1 spot on the list. Amazon, Conduent and Dell are among the companies in the top 10.

    Here are the top seven career fields, followed by examples of companies on the new list:

    1. Medical and Health: Magellan Health, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem
    2. Computer and IT: Dell, Xerox, Teradata
    3. Education and Training: VIPKID, Kaplan, K12
    4. Sales: HD Supply, NCH Corporation, Williams-Sonoma
    5. Customer Service: SYKES, Working Solutions, Amazon
    6. Finance: JLL- Jones Lang LaSalle, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase
    7. Travel and Hospitality: Hilton, BCD Travel, World Travel Holdings

    The full top 100 list from FlexJobs is below. As you scroll through the list, jot down the companies that you’d be interested in working for so that you’ll be ready when new jobs are posted.

    There’s a lot of competition for work-at-home jobs right now, so they tend to be filled very quickly!

    FlexJobs: Top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs in 2018

    1. VIPKID
    2. Appen
    3. Conduent
    4. Rev
    5. Liveops
    6. TTEC
    7. Amazon
    8. SYKES
    9. Dell
    10. Working Solutions
    11. LanguageLine Solutions
    12. Kelly Services
    13. Intuit
    14. UnitedHealth Group
    15. Williams-Sonoma
    16. Convergys
    17. Aetna
    18. Cactus Communications
    19. Kaplan
    20. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
    21. Hilton
    22. Commonwealth of Virginia
    23. Leidos
    24. Robert Half International
    25. K12
    26. Anthem, Inc.
    27. Salesforce
    28. ADP
    29. BCD Travel
    30. Humana
    31. Xerox
    32. Thermo Fisher Scientific
    33. SAP
    34. Connections Education
    35. PRA Health Sciences
    36. Appirio
    37. Sutherland
    38. VocoVision
    39. Vivint Smart Home
    40. CSRA
    41. Sodexo
    42. Wells Fargo
    43. AFIRM
    44. Grand Canyon University – GCU
    45. World Travel Holdings
    46. Nielsen
    47. Toyota
    48. PAREXEL
    49. VMware
    50. CyraCom
    51. Magellan Health
    52. nThrive
    53. First Data
    54. Teradata
    55. Carlson Wagonlit Travel
    56. Fiserv
    57. Haynes & Company
    58. Covance
    59. Cornerstone OnDemand
    60. Enterprise Holdings
    61. Edmentum
    62. A Place for Mom
    63. BELAY
    64. ACTIVE Network
    65. Gartner
    66. Worldpay
    67. Hibu
    68. TEKsystems
    69. The Hartford
    70. ServiceNow
    71. Adobe
    72. Real Staffing
    73. Western Governors University
    74. Alight Solutions
    75. McKesson Corporation
    76. American Express
    77. Direct Interactions
    78. Philips
    79. Crawford & Company
    80. Walden University
    81. WeightNot
    82. JPMorgan Chase
    83. Secureworks
    84. PPD – Pharmaceutical Product Development
    85. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
    86. JLL – Jones Lang LaSalle
    87. State of Washington
    88. EXL
    89. Chamberlain University
    90. Cigna
    91. University System of Maryland – USM
    92. GreatAuPair
    93. CVS Health
    94. Merck
    95. Amgen
    96. Pearson
    97. IT Pros
    98. HD Supply
    99. State of Florida
    100. NCH Corporation

    Once you’ve identified the companies that you’re interested in, start searching for open positions. Google makes this simple to do. Just enter the name of the company and “work at home jobs.”

    For example, here’s what came up when I searched “VIPKID work at home jobs” using Google:

    Use Google to search for jobs
    Use Google to search for jobs

    FlexJobs is another legitimate resource if you’re serious about looking for a stay-at-home job. You may want to consider a short-term subscription, which starts at $14.95 for a month.

    Yes, the service costs a few bucks — but it filters out all of the scam job postings.

    RELATED: Career expert reveals 9 secrets to resume success in 2018

    Related Articles from clark.com:

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories