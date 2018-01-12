0

Arielle Nixon is a First Alert Meteorologist at Action News Jax.

She joined the First Alert Weather Team in November of 2013. You can catch her forecast every weekday morning on Action News This Morning and Action News at Noon on WJAX.

Since moving to Northeast Florida Arielle has forecast tropical storms and hurricanes that neared our coast and tracked countless severe storms as they swept across our area. She enjoys staying informed on the latest weather technology and contributes this information to First Alert: Surviving the Storm each May.

She is an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and a native of Roswell, Ga. One of her very first memories is the 1993 Storm of the Century, which brought intense hurricane conditions to Florida and blizzard conditions to states farther north. This storm left Arielle's family without power in freezing temperatures for a week and gave her a lifelong curiosity of weather.

Arielle followed her curiosity to a Bachelor of Science degree in earth and atmospheric sciences from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

While studying at Georgia Tech, she held a teaching assistant position for the synoptic meteorology course and tutored student athletes in various earth and atmospheric science courses. Arielle began her broadcast career in Des Moines, Iowa, covering anything from severe weather, to flooding, to blizzards.

Arielle holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation from the American Meteorological Society.

Outside of work, Arielle is involved with Expanding Your Horizons: NE Florida. This is an organization that helps encourage girls to become involved with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) interests and careers. She also loves being outdoors, traveling, and spending time with her dog.

