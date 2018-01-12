Ben Becker is a weekend anchor and reporter for Action News Jax.
He co-anchors CBS47 and FOX30 on weekend evenings.
Becker came to Action News Jax from CBS12 in West Palm Beach, where he served as an anchor/reporter covering Florida politics and investigations into public safety and government waste.
Before that, he worked at ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut, where he was an anchor on ESPNews and ESPN Classic.
Becker hosted various programs, including the weekday afternoon Hot List, the weeknight Pregame, Gametime, Postgame and The Blitz.
Before ESPN, Becker served as sports director and anchor at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Becker also was a sports anchor and reporter at WINK in Fort Myers, Florida, and sports director and anchor at KDRV in Medford, Oregon.
Becker graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from American University in Washington, D.C.
He began his career as a sports producer at WJLA in Washington, D.C.
Becker’s interests include golf and many charitable causes, including Chai Lifeline and mentoring emerging broadcasters.
Becker and his family love calling the Jacksonville area home.
