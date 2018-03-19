Trip wire might have triggered 4th Austin explosion in 1 month: live updates

AUSTIN, Texas - Police in Austin continue to investigate a series of explosions that have claimed two lives and injured at least four others.
Map details location of 4 #AustinBombings after 2 more injured Sunday night https://t.co/9jp13cIg1G pic.twitter.com/oAXQ4puKlC— Austin Statesman (@statesman) March 19, 2018
