Comedian Jerry Van Dyke dies at 86

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Comedian Jerry Van Dyke, younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died, family confirmed Saturday.

    Van Dyke died Friday, his wife told TMZ. He had been in failing health after being in a car accident two years ago.

    Van Dyke was a stand-up comedian who performed at military bases around the world. He also was known for his role on the hit TV show, “Coach.”

