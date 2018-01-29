FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down: reports

WASHINGTON - FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who spent three months last year as acting director of the agency, stepped down from his position Monday, sources told multiple news outlets.
McCabe, who served as the second-highest official in the FBI, will stay on the FBI payroll until mid-March, when he’s eligible to retire with full benefits, NBC News reported.
BREAKING: Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective today as FBI deputy director, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell @ NBC News pic.twitter.com/kLrhDjzq7B— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}