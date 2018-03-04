‘M*A*S*H' actor David Ogden Stiers dead at 75

Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on ‘M*A*S*H’ died Saturday. He was 75.
David Ogden Stiers, Emmy-nominated 'M*A*S*H*' actor, dies at 75 https://t.co/W9f1RhBpjS pic.twitter.com/X4pGPu4osg— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) March 3, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}