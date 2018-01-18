U.S. marshal killed, officer wounded while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A deputy U.S. marshal was killed and a police officer was injured Thursday morning when authorities said they were shot while serving a search warrant, according to multiple reports.
PennLive.com reported that a deputy U.S. marshal was killed in the shooting, which happened around 6:30 a.m. in Harrisburg.
