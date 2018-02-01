Reports: Multiple people, including police officer, shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Multiple people were shot Thursday afternoon in Louisville, including a police officer, according to multiple reports.
Multiple people reported shot -- including police officer -- in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood https://t.co/dFoUguxHmk pic.twitter.com/Id3hwSQeCy— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) February 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}