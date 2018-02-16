Reports of gunfire prompt lockdown at Washington college

DES MOINES, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after officials at Washington's Highline College said they received reports of what sounded like gunshots on campus Friday morning.
#BREAKING: Highline College is locked down for reports of gunfire on campus. https://t.co/yHMzvieHLq— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) February 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}