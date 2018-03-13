Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State, replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on Twitter that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo amid reports of ongoing tension between the pair.
Pompeo will be replaced by Gina Haspel, who will become the first woman to lead the CIA.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}