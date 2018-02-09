1 dead in shooting at veterans nursing home in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One person is dead after a shooting Friday at a nursing home for veterans in Georgia.
Richmond County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home around 11:20 a.m. Deputies said that, upon arrival, they found a person dead of a gunshot wound.
#BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at veterans nursing home in Augusta; shooter at large https://t.co/qJz1smpkOD pic.twitter.com/2Uzy2AMkHB— AJC (@ajc) February 9, 2018
