Shots fired at veterans home in California, officials say

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - There are reports of shots fired Friday at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, according to officials.
NAPA CO SHERIFF: Police activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville. Please avoid the area. No action required. https://t.co/DAGVsOILnV— County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) March 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}