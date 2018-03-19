0 Two men seriously injured in Austin explosion, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas - UPDATE 9:30 p.m. CDT Sunday:

Two men in their 20s have been hospitalized with serious injuries following an explosion in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive in Southwest Austin. Officials said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Another explosion was reported nearby on Eagle Feather Drive, but a blast there has not been confirmed, officials said.

Residents in the immediate area of Dawn Song Drive are being asked so stay in their homes and to follow instructions given by police.

The incident came on the same day that interim Police Chief Brian Manley called on whoever is responsible for a recent string of deadly package bombings at East Austin homes to come forward and share their “message.” Those attacks killed two people and seriously injured an elderly woman.

It is not known if those explosions are related to the ones Sunday night.

UPDATE 9:03 p.m. CDT Sunday: Emergency officials said there may be two explosions near each other in southwest Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a second explosion was reported in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive, a short distance from an explosion reported on Eagle Feather Drive.

Investigators are trying to determine if this is a separate incident or the same one already reported.

Austin police said two male victims are being taken to a hospital from the Dawn Song location.

Original story: Rescue crews are reporting an explosion in southwest Austin, emergency medical services officials said.

Initial unconfirmed reports said that six victims are “on the ground,” according to the Austin-Travis County EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

