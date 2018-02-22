  • U.S. women's hockey team wins Olympic gold

    By: Michelle Ewing , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - The United States has defeated Canada 3-2 to win the gold medal in women’s hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    The United States celebrates after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 22, 2018 in South Korea. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

