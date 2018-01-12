Bridgette Matter

0

Bridgette is an Emmy-nominated reporter and weekend evening co-anchor for Action News Jax. She joined Action News Jax in June of 2015.

Bridgette spent five days covering the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando. She was the first reporter in the country to obtain additional information about the gunman and the venues he cased in the months before.

That same year, she covered the manhunt of Steven Murray in South Carolina and Georgia. Murray killed a beloved St. Johns County priest. In a line of questioning with Bridgette, Murray essentially confessed to the murder, apologizing to Action News Jax's cameras.

Bridgette has corresponded and interviewed with several local high profile prisoners, including Ruben Ebron, Michael Dunn and James Rhodes. She is most interested in covering the criminal justice system, local trials, and breaking news.

Bridgette has had some unique opportunities during her time in Jacksonville, including staying on a Navy Nuclear Submarine for 26 hours, being taken down by Navy K-9's in a bite suit and covering Hurricane Matthew.



Before moving to Jacksonville, she started her career in South Bend, Indiana, as a reporter and fill-in anchor. She spent a year there covering everything from the brutal winter, to local crime and Notre Dame Football.

Bridgette grew up south of Orlando and attended the University of Central Florida, earning a bachelor's in Political Science. She is currently enrolled at UCF working on a master's in Criminal Justice. Bridgette became interested in journalism late in college, which began with an internship at a local Orlando station. There she quickly became passionate about helping people in the community, becoming a truth seeker and story teller.

On her off time, Bridgette loves to cook, travel, and spend time visiting her family and friends in Central Florida.

