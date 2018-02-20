0 Brothers shot, 1 killed, after confronting man over unpaid rent in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. - A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting two brothers in front of their home.



Deputies say Charles Price, 60, killed one man and sent the other to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.



“I’m very saddened, and actually I just feel sick,” neighbor Jackie Timmerman said.

Neighbors said they are heartbroken after learning two brothers were shot. They said the brothers were always helping out other neighbors.



“It’s heartbreaking and it’s terrifying,” neighbor Cassandra Stephens said.



Deputies say around 10 a.m. Monday, Price killed a 58-year-old man; and injured his 60-year-old brother.



“I just don’t get it, I don’t get it at all,” explained Timmerman.



Neighbors said the brothers rented out a room to Price on Margarita Road to help Price get back on his feet. But what was supposed to only last a couple of months; turned into a year or longer.



“Evidentially he had not paid his portion of rent and other things he needed to pay for,” said Timmerman.



Timmerman, who lives down the road, said one of the brothers went to confront Price about not paying his share.

“He went down to try and get this situation and tell him to find someplace to go, but he never made it,” said Timmerman.



Neighbors said he was shot and killed beside his white truck in the middle of the road.

“These two brothers didn’t bother anyone,” Timmerman said.



Deputies say the surviving brother is in critical condition. As investigators collected evidence for more than eight hours, neighbors remembered two men they say put others first.

“They were genuine and they did what they could for people,” said Stephens.



